Nov. 16, 2023 / 9:20 AM

Starbucks baristas walk out in 'Red Cup Rebellion' strike citing unfair labor practices

By Doug Cunningham
Starbucks Workers United baristas Thursday will walk off their jobs in a national Red Cup Day unfair labor practices strike with Teamsters support. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
1 of 4 | Starbucks Workers United baristas Thursday will walk off their jobs in a national Red Cup Day unfair labor practices strike with Teamsters support. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Starbucks Workers United baristas Thursday will walk off their jobs in a strike protesting unfair labor practices.

The strike falls on "Red Cup Day" -- Starbucks' biggest seasonal sales day -- and includes urging customers to lead pro-union actions at Starbucks stores in a "Red Cup Rebellion."

The union represents more than 9,000 workers at more than 360 stores with ambitions to organize all Starbucks locations. Starbucks has resisted unionization.

"We're inviting ALL Starbucks baristas and shift supervisors to join this year's Red Cup Rebellion and walk out in solidarity alongside thousands of Starbucks Workers United baristas to protest Starbucks unfair labor practices," Starbucks Workers United said in a statement. "In addition to our nationwide ULP strike on the 16th, we're also asking customers and allies to lead actions at Starbucks stores in their communities in solidarity with workers rising up for a fairer workplace."

In a statement to ABC News, Starbucks said it was aware of the strike which it characterized as "a day of action at a small subset of our U.S. stores this week."

"We remain committed to working with all partners, side-by-side, to elevate the everyday, and we hope that Workers United's priorities will shift to include the shared success of our partners and working to negotiate union contracts for those they represent," the company said.

Starbucks claimed that the union hadn't agreed to meet for contract bargaining in more than four months.

The Teamsters union called on its members nationwide to stand with Starbucks Workers United as they strike.

"The Teamsters Union is proud to encourage all of our affiliates to stand with Starbucks workers," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien in a statement. "Starbucks' Board and executives can only ignore the collective voices of thousands of Starbucks workers for so long. This is what happens when greedy CEOs deny workers a contract and union bust. You get a Red Cup Rebellion."

The Starbucks union wants to raise wages, secure more affordable health insurance, increase staffing, improve scheduling, and end sexual and racial harassment. Starbucks union workers also want a more fair discipline system and end to what it said is workplace favoritism.

As the Red Cup Rebellion strike unfolds Thursday, New York Starbucks workers have filed 14 additional complaints alleging Starbucks has violated the city's Fair Workweek Law.

"New York City passed the Fair Work Week law so workers like me would be able to sustain ourselves and our families," Brooklyn Starbucks barista Alberto Oliart said in a statement to CNBC. "But Starbucks is blatantly ignoring the law, making it difficult for us to survive."

That law requires employers to provide regular week-to-week worker schedules with 14 days notice of schedules and more pay for shift changes.

