Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 16, 2023 / 11:41 AM

House Ethics Committee report finds Rep. George Santos committed fraud

By Doug Cunningham
The House Ethics Committee Thursday said it is referring "substantial evidence" from its Investigative Subcommittee to the DOJ that Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., engaged in criminal fraud, and knowingly violated the Ethics in Government Act. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | The House Ethics Committee Thursday said it is referring "substantial evidence" from its Investigative Subcommittee to the DOJ that Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., engaged in criminal fraud, and knowingly violated the Ethics in Government Act. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Rep. George Santos said Thursday he would not seek re-election after the House Ethics Committee found evidence that he engaged in fraud.

The committee's report said it found "substantial evidence" that Santos, R-N.Y., knowingly caused his campaign to file false or incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission, used campaign funds for personal purposes and willfully violated the Ethics in Government Act related to his House Financial Disclosure Statements, among other offenses.

Advertisement

It did not recommend sanctions against Santos but did recommend the evidence should be referred to the Department of Justice and that his conduct "warrants public condemnation, is beneath the dignity of the office and has brought severe discredit upon the House."

The committee found that Santos used fraud to exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for personal profit, blatantly stole money from his campaign, deceived donors and more while sustaining it all with constant lying.

Related

The committee added that, "Santos was a knowing and active participant in the wrongdoing."

"At nearly every opportunity, he placed his desire for private gain above his duty to uphold the Constitution, federal law and ethical principles," the report stated. "Santos sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal finincial profit."

Advertisement

In a post on social media announcing his decision to not seek a return to office on Thursday, Santos called the report "a disgusting politicized smear" as he said he would "remain steadfast in fighting for my rights and for defending my name in the face of adversity."

"I will, however, NOT be seeking re-election for a second term in 2024 as my family deserves better than to be under the gun from the press all the time," he said.

The House Ethics Committee said in March its members had unanimously voted to launch an investigation into Santos for alleged unlawful activity in his 2022 congressional campaign.

Santos was elected to a Long Island, New York House seat vacated by Democrat Tom Suozzi.

Santos pleaded not guilty in October to 23 federal charges including wire fraud, making false statements, identity theft, falsifying records as well as access device fraud allegedly committed as part of a credit card scheme that repeatedly charged campaign contributors.

Latest Headlines

Initial jobless claims jump to highest total since August
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Initial jobless claims jump to highest total since August
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Workers filing for unemployment benefits for the first time over the past week jumped 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 231,000, its highest total since August, according to new statistics released by the Labor Department
GM UAW workers vote to ratify new labor agreement after big plants rejected it
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
GM UAW workers vote to ratify new labor agreement after big plants rejected it
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- United Auto Workers members voted Thursday to ratify the union's labor contract deal with General Motors, according to the UAW's vote tracker.
New York feds arrest 2, confiscate $1.03B in counterfeit goods
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New York feds arrest 2, confiscate $1.03B in counterfeit goods
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Federal authorities arrested two people and confiscated more than 219,000 counterfeit luxury items retail at about $1.03 billion on Wednesday in what is being called the largest seizure of such merchandise in U.S. histor
Starbucks baristas walk out in 'Red Cup Rebellion' strike citing unfair labor practices
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Starbucks baristas walk out in 'Red Cup Rebellion' strike citing unfair labor practices
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Starbucks Workers United baristas Thursday will walk off their jobs in a strike protesting unfair labor practices.
Judge plans to issue protective order in Trump Georgia election case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge plans to issue protective order in Trump Georgia election case
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A Fulton County judge said on Wednesday he plans to issue an order keeping some evidence from pre-trial disclosure in Donald Trump's Georgia election interference case.
David Renteria scheduled for execution in 2001 murder of El Paso girl
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
David Renteria scheduled for execution in 2001 murder of El Paso girl
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Texas plans to execute David Renteria on Thursday for the 2001 murder of Alexandra Flores, which he maintains he did not commit -- only that he was pressured by a gang to kidnap and dispose of her body.
Senate passes continuing resolution to keep government open
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Senate passes continuing resolution to keep government open
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Senate easily passed a House bill that will keep the government funded through January, averting a possible government shutdown at the end of the year.
100 protesters injured in demonstration calling for Gaza cease-fire outside DNC
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
100 protesters injured in demonstration calling for Gaza cease-fire outside DNC
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- At least 100 people suffered injuries and one was arrested when demonstrators calling for a cease-fire of Israeli military action in Gaza protested outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee.
Xi hints Chinese pandas are headed back to the U.S.
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Xi hints Chinese pandas are headed back to the U.S.
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping gave every indication Wednesday that his country will be sending more pandas to America, calling them "envoys of friendship between the Chinese and American peoples."
Ohio businessman sues railroad for $500 million in train derailment
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Ohio businessman sues railroad for $500 million in train derailment
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- An Ohio businessman is suing Norfolk Southern railroad for $500 million in lost compensation for damage and lost business he suffered after a massive train derailment in February.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump moves for mistrial in N.Y. civil fraud case, alleges bias
Donald Trump moves for mistrial in N.Y. civil fraud case, alleges bias
U.S. Postal Service loses $6.5B in 2023 fiscal year
U.S. Postal Service loses $6.5B in 2023 fiscal year
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warns of elevated risk of attack on U.S.
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warns of elevated risk of attack on U.S.
Storm duo could wreak havoc for millions traveling for Thanksgiving holiday
Storm duo could wreak havoc for millions traveling for Thanksgiving holiday
100 protesters injured in demonstration calling for Gaza cease-fire outside DNC
100 protesters injured in demonstration calling for Gaza cease-fire outside DNC
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement