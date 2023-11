Jeremy Goodale, the second teen involved in the 2021 murder of Fairfield, Iowa, Spanish teacher Nohema Graber, was sentenced Wednesday to at least 25 years in prison. Photo by EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA/ Pexels

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A second teen has been sentenced in the murder of Fairfield, Iowa high school Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Jeremy Goodale was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with a possibility of parole in 25 years. Goodale, 18, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. Graber was killed while walking in a Fairfield, Iowa, park Nov. 2, 2021. Advertisement

Willard Miller, 17, was called "sinister and evil" as District Court Judge Shawn Showers sentenced him to life in prison with no chance for parole for 35 years.

Graber was killed with a baseball bat.

Miller and Goodale were arrested within hours of Graber's murder after her body was found hidden under a tarp and wheelbarrow.

Goodale told police Miller wanted to kill Graber because he was flunking her Spanish class and was afraid he wouldn't be allowed to go on an overseas study trip.

During a sentencing hearing statement Goodale said, "I'm sorry. Truly sorry. What I've taken can never be replaced."

He agreed to testify against Miller if needed.

In a victim impact statement read during the Wednesday sentencing Graber's sister-in-law Barbara Graber wrote, "I am so ready to clear my head of thoughts of Jeremy Goodale and his codefendant Willard Miller. It haunts me the last face Nohema saw on this earth, and the last words she heard were those of Mr. Goodale."

Advertisement

Miller and Goodale must also pay $150,000 in restitution to Graber's family.