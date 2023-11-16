Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 16, 2023 / 10:21 PM

Homeland Security to double seasonal worker visas for '24

By Mark Moran
Farm workers harvest romaine lettuce in Salinas, California on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Farm workers harvest romaine lettuce in Salinas, California on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security has announced it will more than double the number of H-2B temporary worker visas available to non-agricultural workers in the U.S. in 2024.

"American businesses in industries such as hospitality and tourism, landscaping, seafood processing, and more turn to seasonal and other temporary workers in the H-2B program to help them meet demand from consumers," the DHS said in a statement. "The supplemental visa allocation will help address the need for these workers in areas where too few U.S. workers are available, helping contribute to the American economy."

Advertisement

The Citizenship and Immigration Services typically makes 66,000 H-2B visas available annually, but will add an additional 64,716 next year to help relieve a projected seasonal worker shortage.

DHS says this temporary rule allowing the additional seasonal workers will fulfill a pledge by the Biden administration to "expand lawful pathways as an alternative to irregular migration."

Related

The Dept. said announcing the additional visas now will allow seasonal employers to plan ahead to fill their need for temporary workers.

20,000 of the additional visas are slated for workers from Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, and Honduras.

Advertisement

"This country-specific allocation is part of the Biden-Harris Administration's efforts to build a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system that includes expanding lawful pathways for migration while strengthening consequences for those without a legal basis to remain in the United States," the statement said.

The statement said DHS and the Department of Labor will continue to enforce existing immigration employment laws, including those that ensure employers recruit and hire American workers, and that foreign workers are protected from unscrupulous employers, as required by the rules of the H-2B visas.

"Employers seeking H-2B workers must take a series of steps to test the U.S. labor market," the statement said. "They must obtain certification from DOL that there are not enough U.S. workers who are able, willing, qualified, and available to perform the temporary work for which they seek a prospective foreign worker, and that employing H-2B workers will not adversely affect the wages and working conditions of similarly employed U.S. workers. The maximum period of stay in H-2B classification is three years."

The Biden administration recently proposed regulations to strengthen worker protections in the H-2A and H-2B worker visa programs, focusing on worker protections.

A larger portion of the visas will be issued in the second half of the year to account for the increase in summertime agriculture and similar jobs.

Advertisement

"The employment must be of a temporary nature, such as a one-time occurrence, seasonal need, or intermittent need," the statement said.

Latest Headlines

Hundreds 'potentially' exposed to hepatitis, HIV at Mass. hospital
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Hundreds 'potentially' exposed to hepatitis, HIV at Mass. hospital
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Nearly 450 patients at Salem Hospital have potentially been exposed to hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV over the course of two years, the Massachusetts hospital, located about 20 miles northeast of Boston announced.
Second SpaceX Starship launch delayed 24 hours
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Second SpaceX Starship launch delayed 24 hours
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The second test launch of the Starship spacecraft has been delayed until Saturday, according to SpaceX. The 20-minute launch window will begin at 8 a.m. EST.
Texas executes David Renteria in 2001 abduction, murder of El Paso girl
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Texas executes David Renteria in 2001 abduction, murder of El Paso girl
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Texas plans to execute David Renteria on Thursday for the 2001 murder of Alexandra Flores, which he maintains he did not commit -- only that he was pressured by a gang to kidnap and dispose of her body.
Significant storm to blast Northeast, Midwest just before Thanksgiving
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Significant storm to blast Northeast, Midwest just before Thanksgiving
Following some rain and spotty snow into this weekend, a bigger problem awaits Thanksgiving travelers in the Northeast and Midwest next week as a potent storm will take shape and spin toward the Great Lakes.
Supreme Court rejects Florida's request to enforce anti-drag show law
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court rejects Florida's request to enforce anti-drag show law
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a request for an emergency stay from Florida to allow the enforcement of anti-drag show legislation by a vote of 6-3.
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape convicted of attempted kidnapping, assault
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape convicted of attempted kidnapping, assault
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The man who broke into the home of former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and assaulted her husband, Paul, with a hammer was convicted Thursday of attempted kidnapping of a federal official.
Second teen in Iowa Spanish teacher Nohema Graber's murder sentenced to life
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Second teen in Iowa Spanish teacher Nohema Graber's murder sentenced to life
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A second teen has been sentenced in the murder of Fairfield, Iowa, high school Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Jeremy Goodale was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with a possibility of parole in 25 years.
Gallup Poll shows 58% of U.S. adults think criminal justice system isn't tough enough
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Gallup Poll shows 58% of U.S. adults think criminal justice system isn't tough enough
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Most Americans think the criminal justice system is too soft on crime, according to a survey released Thursday by Gallup.
California college professor arrested in connection with death of pro-Israel protester
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
California college professor arrested in connection with death of pro-Israel protester
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A Moorpark, Calif., man who earlier this month was involved in a confrontation with a pro-Israel protester who later died has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Initial jobless claims jump to highest total since August
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Initial jobless claims jump to highest total since August
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Workers filing for unemployment benefits for the first time over the past week jumped 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 231,000, its highest total since August, according to new statistics released by the Labor Department
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. warship downs Iranian-backed drone in Red Sea
U.S. warship downs Iranian-backed drone in Red Sea
100 protesters injured in demonstration calling for Gaza cease-fire outside DNC
100 protesters injured in demonstration calling for Gaza cease-fire outside DNC
New York feds arrest 2, confiscate $1.03B in counterfeit goods
New York feds arrest 2, confiscate $1.03B in counterfeit goods
California college professor arrested in connection with death of pro-Israel protester
California college professor arrested in connection with death of pro-Israel protester
Judge plans to issue protective order in Trump Georgia election case
Judge plans to issue protective order in Trump Georgia election case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement