APEC summit draws hundreds of protesters to San Francisco

1 of 7 | Chinese demonstrators wave flags as police stand by near the Moscone Center in San Francisco on Wednesday. Demonstrations popped up all over the city for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit as President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met behind closed doors at an estate south of the city. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Hundreds of protesters blocked streets near the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco on Wednesday, carrying signs and shouting demands on world issues including calls for a cease-fire in Gaza, climate action, and Tibet independence from China. The protesters were organized by a number of groups, including No to APEC Coalition, and took advantage of this week's large gathering of world leaders, which include U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Advertisement

"We won't allow genocide to be normalized," Ronald Cruz, an organizer for By Any Means Necessary, shouted near the Moscone Center where the summit is being held.

The largest group of protesters Wednesday rallied at Market and Powell Streets early in the morning, before moving a block south to hold a group "die-in." Some wanted to draw attention to what they called corporate profiteering off of regional conflicts in the Asia Pacific regions, as others rallied against U.S. support for Israel.

"We're going to hold it down here as long as we can," one organizer shouted to the crowd, as traffic in the area ground to a halt. "If you see them in their suits, shout ... make it very uncomfortable."

Other protesters shouted, "Xi Jinping, you're not welcome. Shame, shame, China, shame!"

A third group of protesters gathered outside the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco, carrying "Free Tibet" signs and banners.

Presidents Xi and Biden were not in San Francisco for much of Wednesday as they held a private meeting at an estate south of the city. Supporters of the Chinese president were bused in by the hundreds for a peaceful roadside demonstration in Woodside. Other protesters carried signs, calling for an end to the Chinese Communist Party.