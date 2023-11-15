Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 15, 2023 / 11:32 PM

New York sues Pepsi over single-use plastic pollution

By Sheri Walsh
Plastic waste, collected in April 2022 from the Erie Basin Marina in the City of Buffalo, included PepsiCo-produced Gatorade bottles and Lay’s potato chip packaging. New York filed a lawsuit Wednesday against PepsiCo for polluting the environment. Photo courtesy of Office of the New York State Attorney General
Plastic waste, collected in April 2022 from the Erie Basin Marina in the City of Buffalo, included PepsiCo-produced Gatorade bottles and Lay’s potato chip packaging. New York filed a lawsuit Wednesday against PepsiCo for polluting the environment. Photo courtesy of Office of the New York State Attorney General

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- New York is suing the maker of Pepsi for polluting the environment with its plastic bottles. The lawsuit filed Wednesday is a first-of-its-kind fight that could force other companies to cut down on single-use packaging.

New York Attorney General Letitia James detailed the claims against PepsiCo Inc., which include creating high levels of plastic pollution along the Buffalo River that contaminate drinking water and harm wildlife.

Advertisement

"No company is too big to ensure that their products do not damage our environment and public health," said James, who is also prosecuting New York's civil fraud trial against former President Donald Trump.

"No one should have to worry about plastics in their drinking water, plastic garbage littering their scenic riverfront or plastic pollution harming wildlife. I will never hesitate to take on major corporations that put the health and safety of everyday New Yorkers and our planet at risk," James said in a statement Wednesday.

Related

PepsiCo is based in New York and manufactures more than 85 different beverage brands including Gatorade, and 25 snack foods including Lays potato chips. All of the company's drinks and snacks come in single-use plastic containers.

Advertisement

According to a 2022 survey by the Office of the Attorney General, among the waste collected at 13 sites along the Buffalo River, PepsiCo's single-use plastic packaging accounted for 17% out of the 1,916 pieces of plastic trash collected.

According to a national study, conducted by Break Free From Plastic between 2018 and 2022, PepsiCo landed one of the top two spots each year for producing the most plastic trash out of the 2,125,415 pieces collected from 2,373 locations across the United States.

Food wrappers and plastic bottles, which start to break down in the environment, can release dangerous microplastics, according to the lawsuit which claims microplastics have been detected in drinking water and fish species. Humans who consume microplastics can suffer adverse health affects, including infertility, inflammation of the intestine and neurotoxic issues.

New York's lawsuit accuses PepsiCo of failing to warn its consumers about its packaging's risk to human health and the environment. James wants PepsiCo to remediate the contamination in the Buffalo River, attach warning labels to its single-use packaging and pay civil penalties, as well as restitution.

PepsiCo has issued a statement, saying the company is serious about plastic reduction and recycling, but added reducing pollution requires involvement from cities, as well as consumers.

Advertisement

"Success in this effort requires collaboration," PepsiCo spokesperson Andrea Foote said in a statement.

"PepsiCo has been working in New York to address the needs of communities, including advocating for New York bottle bill improvements and extended producer responsibility bills."

Latest Headlines

U.S. warship downs Iranian-backed drone in Red Sea
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. warship downs Iranian-backed drone in Red Sea
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A U.S. guided missile destroyer in the Red Sea shot down a drone launched from Yemen on Wednesday that was headed toward the USS Thomas Hudner, two defense officials said.
New Hampshire bucks national Democrats, will hold nation's first primary
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New Hampshire bucks national Democrats, will hold nation's first primary
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- New Hampshire has announced it will hold the first-in-the-nation political primary on January 23, 2024, ignoring an official schedule change that stripped the Granite State of its century-long place in the top spot.
Biden, Xi agree to curb fentanyl, restore military communications during APEC summit
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Biden, Xi agree to curb fentanyl, restore military communications during APEC summit
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping for more than four hours Wednesday in a high stakes meeting, during the APEC summit. The two leaders agreed to curb fentanyl and restore military communications.
APEC summit draws hundreds of protesters to San Francisco
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
APEC summit draws hundreds of protesters to San Francisco
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Hundreds of protesters blocked streets near the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco on Wednesday, chanting calls for a cease-fire in Gaza, Tibet independence from China and climate action.
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warns of elevated risk of attack on U.S.
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warns of elevated risk of attack on U.S.
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and FBI Director Christopher Wray warned Wednesday, during a hearing on global threats to the U.S. homeland, that the United States is vulnerable to attack.
U.S. Postal Service loses $6.5B in 2023 fiscal year
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. Postal Service loses $6.5B in 2023 fiscal year
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service took a major step backward Wednesday after USPS leaders announced a $6.5 billion loss in fiscal year 2023, falling far short of its initial goal of breaking even.
Storm duo could wreak havoc for millions traveling for Thanksgiving holiday
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Storm duo could wreak havoc for millions traveling for Thanksgiving holiday
Heavy rain, gusty winds and even snow are expected as a pair of storms is forecast to join forces in the eastern half of the country next week, potentially wreaking havoc for millions traveling for the holiday.
Hunter Biden seeks to subpoena Donald Trump, Bill Barr in federal gun case
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Hunter Biden seeks to subpoena Donald Trump, Bill Barr in federal gun case
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden, the president's son who is facing federal gun charges, asked his judge on Wednesday permission to subpoena former President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr in his defense.
U.S. wholesale prices fell 0.5% in October; largest drop since April 2020
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. wholesale prices fell 0.5% in October; largest drop since April 2020
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. wholesale prices posted their largest drop in more than three years last month, according to data shared by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday.
N.J. first lady Tammy Murphy announces bid for Senate seat
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
N.J. first lady Tammy Murphy announces bid for Senate seat
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy launched a campaign Wednesday for the U.S. Senate seat held by the federally criminally indicted Sen. Bob Menendez.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wisconsin caregiver guilty of 'intentional homicide' with lethal dose of eye drops
Wisconsin caregiver guilty of 'intentional homicide' with lethal dose of eye drops
Donald Trump moves for mistrial in N.Y. civil fraud case, alleges bias
Donald Trump moves for mistrial in N.Y. civil fraud case, alleges bias
Coast Guard searches for missing Carnival cruise ship passenger
Coast Guard searches for missing Carnival cruise ship passenger
U.S. Postal Service loses $6.5B in 2023 fiscal year
U.S. Postal Service loses $6.5B in 2023 fiscal year
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warns of elevated risk of attack on U.S.
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warns of elevated risk of attack on U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement