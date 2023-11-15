Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 15, 2023 / 10:34 PM

New Hampshire bucks national Democrats, will hold nation's first primary

By Mark Moran
Nashua, New Hampshire residents cast their vote for the first-in-the-nation presidential primary at the Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire on February 11, 2020. New Hampshire announced Wednesday it will hold next year's first-in-the-nation political primary on January 23, 2024, ignoring an official schedule change that stripped the Granite State of its century-long top spot. File photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
Nashua, New Hampshire residents cast their vote for the first-in-the-nation presidential primary at the Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire on February 11, 2020. New Hampshire announced Wednesday it will hold next year's first-in-the-nation political primary on January 23, 2024, ignoring an official schedule change that stripped the Granite State of its century-long top spot. File photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- New Hampshire announced Wednesday it will hold next year's first-in-the-nation political primary on January 23, 2024, ignoring an official schedule change that stripped the Granite State of its century-long top spot, elevating South Carolina to number one.

We're going first whether they like it or not," said New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, in March. "I dare you -- come and take it."

Advertisement

The Republican primary has never been in doubt, but Democrats who enter the New Hampshire Primary will be participating in an unsanctioned event.

In 1975, the state legislature passed a measure that required New Hampshire to have its leadoff status written into state law.

Related

The move ends months of speculation that involved President Biden, the Democratic National Committee and New Hampshire's role in the nominating process.

Even though New Hampshire will hold the first primary, Democratic candidates will not be awarded any delegates by the DNC. The results will be treated much like the numbers in the Iowa Caucuses, which are considered a popularity contest and a measure of campaign organizing strength at the start of the national campaign, where no delegates toward the nomination are awarded.

Advertisement

The DNC has not said if it plans to punish candidates who choose to participate in the unsanctioned Democratic primary. President Biden will not be on the ballot, and his supporters have urged voters to initiate a write-in campaign for the president. Critics of that move called it "hypocritical" and "bizarre."

"I find it somewhat ironic that you disenfranchise a state and then ask for a write-in campaign," Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, who ran for the Democratic nomination in 2020, told reporters in Hanover on Monday night.

Biden's campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, told the state's Democrats that, "the president looks forward to having his name on New Hampshire's general election ballot as the nominee of the Democratic Party," adding that the president "will tirelessly campaign to earn every single vote in the Granite State next November."

Both New Hampshire and Iowa, more than 93% white, have long been criticized for not being representative of the cultural and racial makeup of the rest of America. South Carolina is about 62% white.

"Our first-in-the-nation status is now being challenged by the Democratic National Committee due to alleged concerns over lack of racial diversity," Scanlan said. "Using racial diversity as a cudgel in an attempt to rearrange the presidential nominating calendar is an ugly precedent. At what point does a state become too old or too wealthy, or too educated or too religious to hold an early primary?" he continued.

Advertisement

Scanlan accused national party leaders of trying to control the nomination process.

Latest Headlines

Biden, Xi agree to curb fentanyl, restore military communications during APEC summit
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Biden, Xi agree to curb fentanyl, restore military communications during APEC summit
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping for more than four hours Wednesday in a high stakes meeting, during the APEC summit. The two leaders agreed to curb fentanyl and restore military communications.
APEC summit draws hundreds of protesters to San Francisco
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
APEC summit draws hundreds of protesters to San Francisco
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Hundreds of protesters blocked streets near the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco on Wednesday, chanting calls for a cease-fire in Gaza, Tibet independence from China and climate action.
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warns of elevated risk of attack on U.S.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warns of elevated risk of attack on U.S.
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and FBI Director Christopher Wray warned Wednesday, during a hearing on global threats to the U.S. homeland, that the United States is vulnerable to attack.
U.S. Postal Service loses $6.5B in 2023 fiscal year
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. Postal Service loses $6.5B in 2023 fiscal year
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service took a major step backward Wednesday after USPS leaders announced a $6.5 billion loss in fiscal year 2023, falling far short of its initial goal of breaking even.
Storm duo could wreak havoc for millions traveling for Thanksgiving holiday
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Storm duo could wreak havoc for millions traveling for Thanksgiving holiday
Heavy rain, gusty winds and even snow are expected as a pair of storms is forecast to join forces in the eastern half of the country next week, potentially wreaking havoc for millions traveling for the holiday.
Hunter Biden seeks to subpoena Donald Trump, Bill Barr in federal gun case
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Hunter Biden seeks to subpoena Donald Trump, Bill Barr in federal gun case
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden, the president's son who is facing federal gun charges, asked his judge on Wednesday permission to subpoena former President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr in his defense.
U.S. wholesale prices fell 0.5% in October; largest drop since April 2020
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. wholesale prices fell 0.5% in October; largest drop since April 2020
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. wholesale prices posted their largest drop in more than three years last month, according to data shared by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday.
N.J. first lady Tammy Murphy announces bid for Senate seat
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
N.J. first lady Tammy Murphy announces bid for Senate seat
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy launched a campaign Wednesday for the U.S. Senate seat held by the federally criminally indicted Sen. Bob Menendez.
Donald Trump moves for mistrial in N.Y. civil fraud case, alleges bias
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Donald Trump moves for mistrial in N.Y. civil fraud case, alleges bias
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump filed a motion to have his civil fraud case in New York thrown out on Wednesday, alleging that the judge and his clerk are biased.
Salman Rushdie receives 'Disturbing the Peace' Award in secret NYC appearance
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Salman Rushdie receives 'Disturbing the Peace' Award in secret NYC appearance
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Award-winning author Salman Rushdie made a surprise appearance in New York City to receive the "Disturbing the Peace" award from Vaclav Havel Foundation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wisconsin caregiver guilty of 'intentional homicide' with lethal dose of eye drops
Wisconsin caregiver guilty of 'intentional homicide' with lethal dose of eye drops
Donald Trump moves for mistrial in N.Y. civil fraud case, alleges bias
Donald Trump moves for mistrial in N.Y. civil fraud case, alleges bias
Coast Guard searches for missing Carnival cruise ship passenger
Coast Guard searches for missing Carnival cruise ship passenger
U.S. Postal Service loses $6.5B in 2023 fiscal year
U.S. Postal Service loses $6.5B in 2023 fiscal year
6 dead, including 3 teens, in fiery Ohio charter school bus crash
6 dead, including 3 teens, in fiery Ohio charter school bus crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement