Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 15, 2023 / 3:52 PM

U.S. Postal Service loses $6.5B in 2023 fiscal year

By Amy R. Connolly
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy attends the signing ceremony of H.R. 3076, the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 during a ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 6, 2022. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
1 of 5 | U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy attends the signing ceremony of H.R. 3076, the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 during a ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 6, 2022. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service took a major step backwards Wednesday after USPS leaders announced a $6.5 billion loss in fiscal year 2023, falling far short of its initial goal of breaking even.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said increased operating costs coupled with a reduction in the number of marketing mailers caused a shortfall in projected revenue. When compared to last year, operating revenue fell $321 million to $78.2 billion, and operating expenses increased 7.3% to $85.4 billion.

Advertisement

In 2021, DeJoy -- in unveiling his "Delivering for America" plan -- said the postal service would break even in the 2023 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30. The 10-year plan also calls for building a high-performing and financially self-sustaining operation.

DeJoy said the postal service is "already providing more consistent, reliable, and timely delivery to America's businesses and residences."

Related

"We are also addressing near-term financial headwinds relative to inflation as we make strong progress in our long-term cost control and revenue generating strategies, including launching new products like USPS Ground Advantage," he said. "The whole organization is highly focused on implementation of the Delivering for America plan and creating a more effective, efficient and competitive Postal Service to serve the nation far into the future."

Advertisement

Last year, the service reported a net income of $56 billion, but the primary source of funding was the Postal Service Reform Act.

Keep US Posted, a nonprofit USPS advocacy group, said excessive postage increases are hindering efforts to cut losses. Keep US Posted Executive Director and former Congressman Kevin Yoder, R-Kan., said, "twice-annual, above-inflation postage hikes" made the service's financial problems worse.

"Rate hikes are sabotaging traditional mail, which still accounts for the majority of Postal Service revenue. Not only are the American people slated to endure an unprecedented fourth stamp hike in two years this January, but we'll be bailing out the Postal Service, unless Congress acts now to provide more oversight," Yoder said. "DeJoy shouldn't receive any more blank checks from Congress to only raise postage rates, cut service and drive more debt."

Latest Headlines

Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping meet to overcome any 'miscommunication'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping meet to overcome any 'miscommunication'
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will hold a high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, as the two leaders attend this week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.
Storm duo could wreak havoc for millions traveling for Thanksgiving holiday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Storm duo could wreak havoc for millions traveling for Thanksgiving holiday
Heavy rain, gusty winds and even snow are expected as a pair of storms is forecast to join forces in the eastern half of the country next week, potentially wreaking havoc for millions traveling for the holiday.
Hunter Biden seeks to subpoena Donald Trump, Bill Barr in federal gun case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hunter Biden seeks to subpoena Donald Trump, Bill Barr in federal gun case
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden, the president's son who is facing federal gun charges, asked his judge on Wednesday permission to subpoena former President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr in his defense.
U.S. wholesale prices fell 0.5% in October; largest drop since April 2020
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. wholesale prices fell 0.5% in October; largest drop since April 2020
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. wholesale prices posted their largest drop in more than three years last month, according to data shared by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday.
N.J. first lady Tammy Murphy announces bid for Senate seat
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
N.J. first lady Tammy Murphy announces bid for Senate seat
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy launched a campaign Wednesday for the U.S. Senate seat held by the federally criminally indicted Sen. Bob Menendez.
Donald Trump moves for mistrial in N.Y. civil fraud case, alleges bias
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Donald Trump moves for mistrial in N.Y. civil fraud case, alleges bias
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump filed a motion to have his civil fraud case in New York thrown out on Wednesday, alleging that the judge and his clerk are biased.
Salman Rushdie receives 'Disturbing the Peace' Award in secret NYC appearance
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Salman Rushdie receives 'Disturbing the Peace' Award in secret NYC appearance
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Award-winning author Salman Rushdie made a surprise appearance in New York City to receive the "Disturbing the Peace" award from Vaclav Havel Foundation.
Biden judicial nominee would be first Muslim American on federal appeals court
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden judicial nominee would be first Muslim American on federal appeals court
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his intent to fill spots on two federal appeals courts including a candidate who would be the first Muslim American to lead a U.S. Circuit Court.
Portland Public Schools close for ninth day as teachers seek new contract
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Portland Public Schools close for ninth day as teachers seek new contract
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Portland Public Schools were closed for the ninth straight day Wednesday as teachers remained on strike.
Average cost of Thanksgiving dinner down 4.5% in 2023
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Average cost of Thanksgiving dinner down 4.5% in 2023
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Thanksgiving dinner in 2023 is expected to cost 4.5% less than last year, but the holiday feast remains 25% higher than its average price five years ago, according to an annual survey released Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wisconsin caregiver guilty of 'intentional homicide' with lethal dose of eye drops
Wisconsin caregiver guilty of 'intentional homicide' with lethal dose of eye drops
Protective order sought after witness footage leaked in Donald Trump election trial
Protective order sought after witness footage leaked in Donald Trump election trial
Donald Trump moves for mistrial in N.Y. civil fraud case, alleges bias
Donald Trump moves for mistrial in N.Y. civil fraud case, alleges bias
Coast Guard searches for missing Carnival cruise ship passenger
Coast Guard searches for missing Carnival cruise ship passenger
6 dead, including 3 teens, in fiery Ohio charter school bus crash
6 dead, including 3 teens, in fiery Ohio charter school bus crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement