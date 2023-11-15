Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 15, 2023 / 9:49 AM

Portland Public Schools close for ninth day as teachers seek new contract

By Doug Cunningham
The Portland Association of Teachers strike entered the ninth day Wednesday as bargaining on a new three-year labor contract continues. Portland Public Schools said they remain eager to reach a resolution as soon as possible. The PAT is seeking a 23% percent increase in compensation over the three year contract. Photo courtesy PAT Facebook page
1 of 3 | The Portland Association of Teachers strike entered the ninth day Wednesday as bargaining on a new three-year labor contract continues. Portland Public Schools said they remain eager to reach a resolution as soon as possible. The PAT is seeking a 23% percent increase in compensation over the three year contract. Photo courtesy PAT Facebook page

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Portland Public Schools were closed for the ninth straight day Wednesday as teachers remained on strike.

The school district said in a statement that negotiations are continuing to try to resolve the strike issues.

Advertisement

"The bargaining teams have been meeting today and will continue into the night and tomorrow," Portland Public Schools said. "We remain eager to reach resolution as soon as possible."

The Portland Association of Teachers said it has tried during months of talks on a new labor contract to reach an agreement with the district, saying Tuesday evening it had offered the district a new proposal.

Related

"We ended the evening by presenting a package proposal for settlement and to return our students to safe, sustainable, and equitable schools," the union said. "The changes we proposed will close the gap between PPS' and PAT's proposals by $121.6 Million over the life of the 3-year agreement while maintaining the six priorities that are most important to PAT members."

If the strike stretches into Thursday striking teachers will lose health care benefits. But the PAT said the Oregon Education Association will pay about $5.1 million a month for striking teachers to get health insurance through the federal COBRA program.

Advertisement

The union said among the things it is asking for are improved salaries and benefits, more teachers on staff to provide small class sizes, wrap-around services for students that would provide early learning to 3-year-olds, more time for teacher planning and preparations and "professional development that is led by educators that addresses critical topics like racial equity and implicit bias."

Portland Public Schools said on its website that the top issues at the bargaining table include "compensation, student discipline, class size caps, and using school resources to provide housing for students of homeless families."

The school district said it is offering a 10.9% cost-of-living increase over the next three years while teachers want 23%.

The district's offer would not fully catch teachers up to 2022 inflation plus the expected rates of inflation for the next three years.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the 2022 inflation rate alone rose by 6.5%.

Rachel Lidskog-Lim operates Dance With Joy Studios, where kids can come for day camps during the teacher strike. She said the strike is confusing for the students.

"This is very confusing. We had the pandemic, which was very traumatic for many families, and now, we have this," Lidskog-Lim said. "They understand that it's not the teachers that are making the trouble. I hope that other people do too."

Advertisement

The PAT said it is seeking competitive wages and benefits while the district maintains it cannot afford to give the teachers what they want.

Latest Headlines

U.S. wholesale prices fell 0.5% in October; largest drop since April 2020
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
U.S. wholesale prices fell 0.5% in October; largest drop since April 2020
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. wholesale prices posted their largest drop in more than three years last month, according to data shared by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday.
Average cost of Thanksgiving dinner down 4.5% in 2023
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Average cost of Thanksgiving dinner down 4.5% in 2023
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Thanksgiving dinner in 2023 is expected to cost 4.5% less than last year, but the holiday feast remains 25% higher than its average price five years ago, according to an annual survey released Wednesday.
Joe Biden in San Francisco for high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Joe Biden in San Francisco for high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will hold a high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, as the two leaders attend this week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.
Wisconsin caregiver guilty of 'intentional homicide' with lethal dose of eye drops
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Wisconsin caregiver guilty of 'intentional homicide' with lethal dose of eye drops
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin woman has been found guilty Tuesday of first-degree intentional homicide.for killing a friend and dependent with a lethal dose of eye drops.
Los Angeles' fire-damaged interstate will not be torn down
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Los Angeles' fire-damaged interstate will not be torn down
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Interstate 10 in downtown Los Angeles, which was damaged in a large arson fire over the weekend, will not be torn down and could open to traffic in a few weeks.
Coast Guard searches for missing Carnival cruise ship passenger
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Coast Guard searches for missing Carnival cruise ship passenger
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The Coast Guard is searching for a Louisiana passenger, from the Carnival Glory cruise ship, who is believed to have jumped overboard as the ship traveled between New Orleans and Montego Bay, Jamaica
6 dead, including 3 teens, in fiery Ohio charter school bus crash
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
6 dead, including 3 teens, in fiery Ohio charter school bus crash
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Six people are dead, including three teenagers, following a fiery crash Tuesday involving a charter school bus, a tractor-trailer, a commercial vehicle, and two passenger vehicles.
House passes Speaker Mike Johnson's plan to avert government shutdown
U.S. News // 1 day ago
House passes Speaker Mike Johnson's plan to avert government shutdown
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives voted Tuesday to pass Speaker Mike Johnson's resolution to avoid a government shutdown just days before the deadline. The bill now goes to the Senate.
N.Y. Rep. George Santos' former fundraiser pleads guilty to wire fraud
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
N.Y. Rep. George Santos' former fundraiser pleads guilty to wire fraud
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Sam Miele, the second person charged alongside embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of wire fraud while admitting he impersonated an aide to former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Thousands attend 'March for Israel' rally on National Mall amid tight security
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Thousands attend 'March for Israel' rally on National Mall amid tight security
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Thousands of protesters from across the country attended a pro-Israel demonstration Tuesday afternoon on the National Mall in Washington, amid the tightest security possible under the Department of Homeland Security.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Protective order sought after witness footage leaked in Donald Trump election trial
Protective order sought after witness footage leaked in Donald Trump election trial
Wisconsin caregiver guilty of 'intentional homicide' with lethal dose of eye drops
Wisconsin caregiver guilty of 'intentional homicide' with lethal dose of eye drops
Coast Guard searches for missing Carnival cruise ship passenger
Coast Guard searches for missing Carnival cruise ship passenger
6 dead, including 3 teens, in fiery Ohio charter school bus crash
6 dead, including 3 teens, in fiery Ohio charter school bus crash
House passes Speaker Mike Johnson's plan to avert government shutdown
House passes Speaker Mike Johnson's plan to avert government shutdown
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement