Nov. 15, 2023 / 11:18 AM

Biden judicial nominee would be first Muslim American on federal appeals court

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden announced new judicial nominees on Wednesday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
President Joe Biden announced new judicial nominees on Wednesday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his intent to fill spots on two federal appeals courts including a candidate who would be the first Muslim American to lead a U.S. Circuit Court.

Biden nominated Adeel A. Mangi, a private practice partner, for the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals, the White House announced.

If confirmed, Mangi would be the first Muslim American judge to serve on a federal appeals court.

Mangi previously served on the board of directors of the Muslim Bar Association of New York, the Legal Aid Society of New York, Muslims for Progressive Values and as an ally board member of the National LGBT Bar Association.

Biden also nominated Nicole Berner, general counsel for the powerful Service Employees International Union, for the spot on the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals.

If confirmed would be the third out lesbian on a circuit court and the first to sit on the 4th Circuit, according to the National Council of Jewish Women, which praised her nomination.

"These choices also continue to fulfill the president's promise to ensure that the nation's courts reflect the diversity that is one of our greatest assets as a country -- both in terms of personal and professional backgrounds," The White House said.

The administration said Biden will also fill three individuals to federal district courts, and three individuals to the District of Columbia Superior Court.

The White House said Biden's district court nominees include Amy M. Baggio, a Multnomah County Circuit Court in Portland for a spot on the District of Oregon; Cristal C. Brisco, a current judge in St. Joseph County Superior Court in South Bend, Ind., and Gretchen S. Lund, an Elkhart County Superior Court Judge for two spots on the District Court for the Northern District of Indiana.

Biden's District of Columbia Superior Court nominations are Sherri Beatty-Arthur, currently a magistrate judge for the District of Columbia Superior Court since 2020; Erin C. Johnston, a private practice litigation partner; and Ray D. McKenzie, a former assistant U.S. attorney and private practice lawyer.

Biden has made 203 nominations to the federal bench, according to the White House.

