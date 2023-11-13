Trending
Nov. 13, 2023 / 11:30 AM

Vivek Ramaswamy says he would fire half of federal workforce at random

By Joe Fisher
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy says he would fire 50% of government employees at random during his first day in office if elected. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy says that if he is elected president of the United States, he would cut 50% of the government workforce at random on his first day in office.

Ramaswamy, who has been a proponent of downsizing the government, said in a tweet Sunday that former President Donald Trump was stopped from "firing bureaucrats" by civil service protections.

"Here's the solution: randomness," Ramaswamy said. "Non-discretionary firings are legally defensible and avoid civil service rules."

Ramaswamy suggested using a random method to the firings, such as firing employees whose Social Security number ends in an odd number.

"If that sounds too random, that's exactly the point: No bureaucrat can allege their firing was discriminatory or politically retributive," he added. "Absolutely *nothing* will break as a result."

He has previously proposed eliminating government agencies, including the Department of Education and the Internal Revenue Service. He has also been outspoken against U.S. support for Ukraine.

During the Republican primary debate last week, he said support for Ukraine has been a "disaster" and Ukraine is "not a paragon of democracy," and called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a Nazi.

Ramaswamy has often launched attacks against his fellow GOP candidates on the debate stage. He called on Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to step down during Wednesday's debate, blaming her for Republicans underperforming in recent elections.

Donald Trump Jr. to lead defense in Trump Organization fraud trial
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Donald Trump Jr. to lead defense in Trump Organization fraud trial
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Donald Trump Jr. will get a chance to clarify many of the statements he gave two weeks ago during the New York civil trial against the Trump Organization when he takes the stand Monday as lead witness for the defense.
Jack Smith: Donald Trump broke rules by changing position on televising trial
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jack Smith: Donald Trump broke rules by changing position on televising trial
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Special counsel Jack Smith wants to respond to claims raised by Donald Trump in the former president's brief in support of televising his election interference trial in Washington.
Biden administration launches Baltimore 'Workforce Hub' with $5M Amtrak investment
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden administration launches Baltimore 'Workforce Hub' with $5M Amtrak investment
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Biden administration officials will travel to Baltimore Monday to announce the latest Workforce Hub initiative to provide job training and career development in an effort to expand the nation's technological workforce.
Tim Scott suspends presidential campaign
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tim Scott suspends presidential campaign
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Sen. Tim Scott suspended his presidential campaign but promised to stay involved in picking a Republican capable of winning the White House against President Joe Biden next year.
Suspect remains 'at large' in Virginia State University shooting
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Suspect remains 'at large' in Virginia State University shooting
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A police officer at Virginia State University was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday, and officials say a suspect remains at large, according to a statement from the school.
5 Army aviators die in Veteran's Day Mediterranean chopper crash
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
5 Army aviators die in Veteran's Day Mediterranean chopper crash
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The Pentagon confirmed Sunday that five American Army special operations soldiers were killed Friday in an MH-60 helicopter crash during a training exercise "mishap" over the Mediterranean Sea.
All-female city council makes history in St. Paul, Minn.
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
All-female city council makes history in St. Paul, Minn.
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Five women made history in St. Paul by winning separate political races to become the first all-female city council.
Google to start deleting millions of inactive Gmail accounts in December
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Google to start deleting millions of inactive Gmail accounts in December
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Gmail users who don't regularly use their accounts risk losing them in December when Google begins deleting accounts that have remained inactive for at least two years.
FBI seizes NYC mayor's phone in campaign fundraising investigation
U.S. News // 1 day ago
FBI seizes NYC mayor's phone in campaign fundraising investigation
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- FBI agents seized a phone and iPad belonging to New York City Mayor Eric Adams in an ongoing federal investigation into his campaign fundraising, the mayor's attorney said.
Former NFL player D.J. Hayden among 6 people killed in crash
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Former NFL player D.J. Hayden among 6 people killed in crash
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Former NFL player D.J. Hayden was among six people killed in a car crash in downtown Houston early Saturday morning.
