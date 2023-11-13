Student in custody in Louisiana Tech University stabbings

A student at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, La., is in custody after four people, including a graduate student, were stabbed Monday on campus in what the university called a "random act of violence." Photo courtesy of Louisiana Tech University

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Four people at Louisiana Tech University were stabbed Monday on campus and a student was arrested in what the university called a "random act of violence." The victims included a graduate student and three non-students who had just walked out of the Lambright Sports and Wellness Center around 9 a.m. CST, following classes. Advertisement

Police received their first report of the stabbings on the Ruston, La., campus at about 9:08 a.m., and the suspect -- who was identified as Louisiana Tech student Jacoby Johnson -- was arrested four minutes later, according to the university.

Johnson, 23, is being treated at Northern Louisiana Medical Center for injuries during the incident. He was taken into custody after he allegedly ran south toward the main campus.

One of the four victims remains in critical condition, two other victims are in serious, but stable condition. The fourth victim refused treatment.

According to Louisiana Tech Police Chief Randal Hermes, the attack was random. Hermes said Johnson had reportedly been inside the building and ran out before encountering the victims in his path.

"It sounds like he ran up behind them and surprised them," Hermes said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

