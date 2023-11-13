Jack Smith: Donald Trump broke rules by changing position on televising trial

1 of 2 | Special counsel Jack Smith is seeking the opportunity respond to Donald Trump after the former president came out in support of televising his trial over election interference in Washington. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Special counsel Jack Smith wants to respond to claims raised by Donald Trump in the former president's brief in support of televising his election interference trial in Washington. Smith opposed Trump's motion Sunday and asked Judge Tanya Chutkan for the opportunity to respond, saying Trump broke trial rules. Advertisement

The prosecution had asked Trump to take a position on whether to televise the trial earlier. Trump, who is campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination, took no position at the time.

In a filing by Trump's attorneys on Friday, Trump said the prosecution "wishes to continue this travesty in darkness."

"President Trump calls for sunlight," the filing said. "Every person in America, and beyond, should have the opportunity to study this case firsthand and watch as, if there is a trial, President Trump exonerates himself of these baseless and politically motivated charges."

In response, Smith wrote that Trump "did not engage with relevant Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure or cite any applicable caselaw" and instead made false and incendiary claims about the administration of his criminal case."

Smith said he intends to file a four-page reply to Trump's claims immediately if granted the opportunity by Chutkan.

