Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 13, 2023 / 10:18 AM

Jack Smith: Donald Trump broke rules by changing position on televising trial

By Joe Fisher
Special counsel Jack Smith is seeking the opportunity respond to Donald Trump after the former president came out in support of televising his trial over election interference in Washington. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 2 | Special counsel Jack Smith is seeking the opportunity respond to Donald Trump after the former president came out in support of televising his trial over election interference in Washington. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Special counsel Jack Smith wants to respond to claims raised by Donald Trump in the former president's brief in support of televising his election interference trial in Washington.

Smith opposed Trump's motion Sunday and asked Judge Tanya Chutkan for the opportunity to respond, saying Trump broke trial rules.

Advertisement

The prosecution had asked Trump to take a position on whether to televise the trial earlier. Trump, who is campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination, took no position at the time.

In a filing by Trump's attorneys on Friday, Trump said the prosecution "wishes to continue this travesty in darkness."

"President Trump calls for sunlight," the filing said. "Every person in America, and beyond, should have the opportunity to study this case firsthand and watch as, if there is a trial, President Trump exonerates himself of these baseless and politically motivated charges."

In response, Smith wrote that Trump "did not engage with relevant Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure or cite any applicable caselaw" and instead made false and incendiary claims about the administration of his criminal case."

Smith said he intends to file a four-page reply to Trump's claims immediately if granted the opportunity by Chutkan.

Advertisement

Scenes from Donald Trump's D.C. court appearance

Dion Cini stands with a sign that reads "Lock Him Up" prior to the arrival of former President Donald Trump at the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington on August 3, 2023. Trump was indicted on four counts related to his alleged scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election and instigate the January 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Biden administration launches Baltimore 'Workforce Hub' with $5M Amtrak investment
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Biden administration launches Baltimore 'Workforce Hub' with $5M Amtrak investment
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Biden administration officials will travel to Baltimore Monday to announce the latest Workforce Hub initiative to provide job training and career development in an effort to expand the nation's technological workforce.
Donald Trump Jr. to lead defense testimony in Trump Organization NYC fraud
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Donald Trump Jr. to lead defense testimony in Trump Organization NYC fraud
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Donald Trump, Jr. will get to clarify many of the statements he gave two weeks ago during the New York civil trial against the Trump Organization when he takes the stand as the lead witness for the defense.
Tim Scott suspends presidential campaign
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tim Scott suspends presidential campaign
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Sen. Tim Scott suspended his presidential campaign but promised to stay involved in picking a Republican capable of winning the White House against President Joe Biden next year.
Suspect remains 'at large' in Virginia State University shooting
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Suspect remains 'at large' in Virginia State University shooting
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A police officer at Virginia State University was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday, and officials say a suspect remains at large, according to a statement from the school.
5 Army aviators die in Veteran's Day Mediterranean chopper crash
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
5 Army aviators die in Veteran's Day Mediterranean chopper crash
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The Pentagon confirmed Sunday that five American Army special operations soldiers were killed Friday in an MH-60 helicopter crash during a training exercise "mishap" over the Mediterranean Sea.
All-female city council makes history in St. Paul, Minn.
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
All-female city council makes history in St. Paul, Minn.
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Five women made history in St. Paul by winning separate political races to become the first all-female city council.
Google to start deleting millions of inactive Gmail accounts in December
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Google to start deleting millions of inactive Gmail accounts in December
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Gmail users who don't regularly use their accounts risk losing them in December when Google begins deleting accounts that have remained inactive for at least two years.
FBI seizes NYC mayor's phone in campaign fundraising investigation
U.S. News // 1 day ago
FBI seizes NYC mayor's phone in campaign fundraising investigation
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- FBI agents seized a phone and iPad belonging to New York City Mayor Eric Adams in an ongoing federal investigation into his campaign fundraising, the mayor's attorney said.
Former NFL player D.J. Hayden among 6 people killed in crash
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Former NFL player D.J. Hayden among 6 people killed in crash
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Former NFL player D.J. Hayden was among six people killed in a car crash in downtown Houston early Saturday morning.
Massive pallet fire shuts down L.A. freeway interchange indefinitely
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Massive pallet fire shuts down L.A. freeway interchange indefinitely
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A major downtown Los Angeles freeway interchange will be close indefinitely after a massive fire at a pallet storage yard early Saturday melted some of the steel guardrails, fire department official said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Watch: Iceland adds live streams to view possible eruption of Fagradalsfjall after earthquakes
Watch: Iceland adds live streams to view possible eruption of Fagradalsfjall after earthquakes
5 Army aviators die in Veteran's Day Mediterranean chopper crash
5 Army aviators die in Veteran's Day Mediterranean chopper crash
Suspect remains 'at large' in Virginia State University shooting
Suspect remains 'at large' in Virginia State University shooting
Lion goes on the lam from circus, roams Italian town near Rome
Lion goes on the lam from circus, roams Italian town near Rome
U.S. mounts 'defensive' airstrikes against Iranian training, weapons sites in Syria
U.S. mounts 'defensive' airstrikes against Iranian training, weapons sites in Syria
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement