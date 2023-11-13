Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 13, 2023 / 7:21 AM

Tim Scott suspends presidential campaign

By Clyde Hughes
South Carolina senator and Republican candidate for president, Tim Scott, suspended his campaign on Sunday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Sen. Tim Scott suspended his presidential campaign but promised to stay involved in picking a Republican capable of winning the White House against President Joe Biden next year.

Scott first announced on Fox News' Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy.

"When I go back to Iowa, it will not be as a presidential candidate," he told Gowdy, a former House member from South Carolina. "I am suspending my campaign. I think the voters, who are the most remarkable people on the planet, have been really clear that they're telling me: not now."

Scott also thanked his supporters in a post on X.

"Traveling this country and meeting all of you has been one of the most fantastic experiences of my entire life. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. God bless the United States of America," he wrote.

Scott had canceled his weekend campaign swing in Iowa because of the flu. He participated in the three GOP primary debates, including last Thursday. Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, spent along with his super PAC nearly $25 million on ads in Iowa and other early states.

Scott's GOP primary rival, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, praised Scott after the announcement. Haley appointed Scott to the U.S. Senate in 2012.

"Tim Scott is a good man of faith and an inspiration to so many," Haley said on X. "The Republican primary was made better by his participation in it. South Carolina is blessed to continue to have him as our senator."

Scott kicked off his campaign in May at his alma mater Charleston Southern University. Then, he told attended that the GOP "and our nation are standing at a time for choosing: Victimhood or victory."

