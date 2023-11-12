Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 12, 2023 / 9:05 PM

Suspect remains 'at large' in Virginia State University shooting

By Mark Moran
Police are investigating a shooting at Virginia State University Sunday. Image by Simaah from Pixabay
Police are investigating a shooting at Virginia State University Sunday. Image by Simaah from Pixabay

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A police officer at Virginia State University was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday, and officials say a suspect remains at large, according to a statement from the school.

The campus remained on lock-down as a precaution, according to VSU Police Chief David Bragg.

"The officer, whose identity is not being released at this time, was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries," the release read.

The Chesterfield County Police said the shooting occurred at about 1:34 a.m. when a VSU police officer responded to an on-campus disturbance, according to a statement

"The suspect ran off campus before shots were fired, injuring the VSU officer," the news release read. "The suspect remains at large."

"CCPD stands in unwavering solidarity with our partners at Virginia State University. We will not rest until the individual who shot their officer is brought to justice," Chesterfield County Chief of Police Col. Jeffrey S. Katz said in a post on Facebook,

"I strongly encourage the individual responsible to turn himself in peacefully," he said.

The Virginia State Police and the Richmond Division of the FBI are assisting in the investigation, according to Bragg.

Virginia State University is a historically Black university with about 4,000 students located in Petersburg, Virginia, approximately 25 miles south of Richmond.

Chesterfield and VSU police have said they will provide more information when it becomes available.

