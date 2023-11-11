Advertisement
Nov. 11, 2023 / 8:24 PM

Google to start deleting millions of inactive Gmail accounts in December

By Amy R. Connolly
The Google brand logo hangs above the entrance to the Google Building, formerly known as Union Inland Terminal, on Jan. 20, 2023 in New York City. The Google parent company Alphabet is eliminating about 12,000 jobs or 6% of the company workforce. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Google brand logo hangs above the entrance to the Google Building, formerly known as Union Inland Terminal, on Jan. 20, 2023 in New York City. The Google parent company Alphabet is eliminating about 12,000 jobs or 6% of the company workforce. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Gmail users who don't regularly use their accounts risk losing them in December when Google begins deleting accounts that have remained inactive for at least two years.

The purge of inactive accounts also includes Google Photo libraries, Google Calendar appointments and Google Docs archives. Google Vice President of Product Management Ruth Kricheli said the company is deleting accounts to reduce any vulnerabilities it has to bad actors. The policy only applies to personal accounts.

She said forgotten or unattended accounts often use old or re-used passwords that may have been compromised, haven't had two-factor authentication set up and receive fewer security checks by the users. Compromised accounts can be used for anything from identity theft to malicious content, she wrote in a blog post announcing the change earlier this year.

"The simplest way to keep a Google Account active is to sign-in at least once every 2 years. If you have signed into your Google Account or any of our services recently, your account is considered active and will not be deleted," she said.

Already users must sign into Google Photos every two years to be considered active to protect images from being deleted.

To keep an account active, Kricheli suggested users take the following steps:

  • Read or send an email
  • Use Google Drive
  • Watch a YouTube video
  • Download an app on the Google Play Store
  • Use Google Search
  • Use Sign in with Google to sign in to a third-party app or service

Latest Headlines

FBI seizes NYC mayor's phone in campaign fundraising investigation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FBI seizes NYC mayor's phone in campaign fundraising investigation
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- FBI agents seized a phone and iPad belonging to New York City Mayor Eric Adams in an ongoing federal investigation into his campaign fundraising, the mayor's attorney said.
Former NFL player D.J. Hayden among 6 people killed in crash
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former NFL player D.J. Hayden among 6 people killed in crash
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Former NFL player D.J. Hayden was among six people killed in a car crash in downtown Houston early Saturday morning.
Massive pallet fire shuts down L.A. freeway interchange indefinitely
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Massive pallet fire shuts down L.A. freeway interchange indefinitely
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A major downtown Los Angeles freeway interchange will be close indefinitely after a massive fire at a pallet storage yard early Saturday melted some of the steel guardrails, fire department official said.
Trump backs request for live broadcast of election interference trial
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump backs request for live broadcast of election interference trial
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump wants live televised coverage of his federal trial on charges he conspired to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, according to a new court filing.
House Republicans unveil plan to avert government shutdown
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
House Republicans unveil plan to avert government shutdown
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- House Republicans unveiled a stopgap spending plan Saturday to avert a government shutdown in a week.
Suspect in slaying of Detroit Jewish community leader released without charges
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Suspect in slaying of Detroit Jewish community leader released without charges
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A suspect arrested in the stabbing death of Detroit Jewish community leader Samantha Woll has been released without charges, the suspect's attorney confirmed Saturday.
Anchorage digs out from 2 feet of snow, more expected next week
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Anchorage digs out from 2 feet of snow, more expected next week
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Parts of Alaska declared a snow emergency and broke some longtime snowfall records after nearly 20 inches fell in two days, causing power outages and work, school and public transportation closures.
Bidens, Harris mark Veterans Day, lay wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Bidens, Harris mark Veterans Day, lay wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris marked Veterans Day Saturday with ceremonies and a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown solider at Arlington National Cemetery.
Brewing rainstorm along U.S. Gulf Coast may snap exceptional drought
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Brewing rainstorm along U.S. Gulf Coast may snap exceptional drought
Soon after rain from one storm dwindles in parts of the Gulf Coast states, a new storm will develop, and that could be good news for drought relief, forecasters say.
Moody's changes U.S. credit outlook to negative as shutdown looms
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Moody's changes U.S. credit outlook to negative as shutdown looms
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Moody's Investors Service lowered its outlook of the nation's debt from stable to negative on Friday, saying the risks to the country's fiscal strength have increased with higher interest rates and rising debt costs.
Advertisement