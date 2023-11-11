Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 11, 2023 / 7:00 PM

Former NFL player D.J. Hayden among 6 people killed in crash

By Amy R. Connolly
St. Louis Rams Stedman Bailey runs for a 12 yard gain as Oakland Raiders D.J. Hayden tries to drag him down in the first quarter at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis on November 30, 2014. St. Louis defeated Oakland 52-0. UPI/Bill Greenblatt
1 of 2 | St. Louis Rams Stedman Bailey runs for a 12 yard gain as Oakland Raiders D.J. Hayden tries to drag him down in the first quarter at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis on November 30, 2014. St. Louis defeated Oakland 52-0. UPI/Bill Greenblatt | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Former NFL player D.J. Hayden was among six people killed in a car crash in downtown Houston early Saturday morning.

Two of Hayden's former teammates -- Zach McMillan and Ralph Oragwu -- also died in the crash about 2 a.m. after a car ran a red light. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene. Another four people were taken to a local hospital. Two of those transported to the hospital later died.

Hayden, McMillan and Oragwu played football together at the University of Houston. In 2012, Hayden suffered a near-fatal heart injury but went on to play in the NFL for nine seasons for Oakland, Detroit, Jacksonville and Washington.

The University of Houston released a statement on social media:

"The entire University of Houston community is heartbroken over the tragic passing of former Football student-athletes D.J. Hayden, Zachary McMillian and Ralph Oragwu earlier today, and our thoughts and prayers remain with Jeffery Lewis in his recovery ahead. We extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones, as we collectively mourn the loss of three individuals who made an indelible impact on each life they touched. While their combined talents provided Houston Football some of its most unforgettable moments, their unique legacies will best be remembered for the way they loved their teammates, supported their communities and defied the odds."

Hayden was chosen by the Raiders as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

"The Raiders Family is mourning the tragic loss of former cornerback D.J. Hayden," the team said on social media. "The Raiders' first-round draft pick out of the University of Houston in 2013, D.J. overcame a heart injury sustained in a college practice to play nine years in the NFL, including his first four with the Silver and Black. D.J.'s courage, perseverance, and dedication to his teammates will be fondly remembered by everyone who knew him. The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with D.J.'s loved ones at this time."

