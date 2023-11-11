Anchorage digs out from 2 feet of snow, more expected next week

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Parts of Alaska declared a snow emergency and broke some longtime snowfall records after nearly 20 inches fell in two days, causing power outages and work, school and public transportation closures.
The National Weather Service said 17 inches fell at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Wednesday and Thursday and upwards of 30 inches fell on the outskirts of town. Since the beginning of November, 28.6 inches of snow have fallen in Anchorage and other parts of southcentral Alaska.