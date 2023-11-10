Former National Guard member wanted for Jan. 6 crimes turns himself in

Gregory Yetman, a former National Guard member wanted for alleged Jan. 6 crimes, turned himself in to police in Monroe Township, N.J., Friday morning, according to the FBI. Photo courtesy of the FBI

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The FBI said that Gregory Yetman, a wanted Jan. 6 capitol insurrection suspect, turned himself in to police in Monroe Township, N.J., Friday morning. He turned himself in without incident, according to the FBI.

Yetman is a former National Guard member charged with several crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a violent mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The Jan. 6-related charges, some of them felonies, include assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

According to investigators, Yetman ran away Wednesday during an attempt to serve a warrant, allegedly jumping a fence as he headed toward a heavily wooded area.

The Newark FBI SWAT team, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and the Jamesburg Police Department immediately began searching for the fugitive.

The FBI and police with the Joint Terrorism Task Force at one point during the search surrounded Yetman's home Thursday.

According to court records in Middlesex County, Yetman was also charged Wednesday with fourth-degree possession of large-capacity ammunition.

Yetman served in the New Jersey National Guard as a military police sergeant for 12 years.