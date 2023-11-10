Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 10, 2023

Trump suggests in interview he could use DOJ against opponents

By Clyde Hughes
Former United States President Donald Trump exits the courtroom for a break when he testifies in his civil fraud trial at State Supreme Court on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Former United States President Donald Trump exits the courtroom for a break when he testifies in his civil fraud trial at State Supreme Court on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump suggested during a Univision interview that aired Thursday that he could use the Justice Department against his critics if elected because he believes they have done the same to him.

In the interview with Univision reporter Enrique Acevedo, Trump said the Biden administration and his supporters have "weaponized" the law against him and he could return the favor. Trump is currently facing 91 charges from various cases that could derail his GOP-leading candidacy to return to the White House.

"Yeah. If they do this, and they've already done it, but if they follow through on this, yeah, it could certainly happen in reverse," Trump said in the interview. "What they've done is they've released the genie out of the box.

"You know, when you're president and you've done a good job and you're popular, you don't go after them so you can win an election. They have done something that allows the next party ... if I happen to be president and I see somebody who's doing well and beating me very badly, I say, 'Go down and indict them.' They'd be out of business. They'd be out of the election."

Trump then compared the United States to other authoritarian countries, without using any by name, suggesting that some had been "effective" prosecuting their opponents.

"Well, he's unleashed something that everybody, we've all known about this for a hundred years," Trump said, apparently referencing President Joe Biden and his administration.

"We've watched other countries do it and, in some cases, effective and in other cases, the country's overthrown or it's been totally ineffective. But we've watched this for a long time, and it's not unique, but it's unique for the United States."

Trump has denied wrongdoing in all of his cases, ranging from federal and state counts alleging election interference, the mishandling of federal classified documents, and falsifying business records.

Judge denies motion to delay Donald Trump's classified documents trial
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Judge denies motion to delay Donald Trump's classified documents trial
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's attempt to delay the Florida trial over his handling of classified documents was rejected Friday, at least for now.
Major storms in West could snarl pre-Thanksgiving travel, end wildfire season
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Major storms in West could snarl pre-Thanksgiving travel, end wildfire season
As the Thanksgiving and winter holiday seasons get underway, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that travel across the West can be slowed by multiple strong, moisture-packed storms moving ashore over the next few weeks.
Former National Guard member wanted for Jan. 6 crimes turns himself in
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former National Guard member wanted for Jan. 6 crimes turns himself in
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The FBI said that Gregory Yetman, a wanted Jan. 6 capitol insurrection suspect, turned himself in to police in Monroe Township, N.J., Friday morning.
Las Vegas unions reach 2 a.m. strike-averting deal with Wynn Resorts
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Las Vegas unions reach 2 a.m. strike-averting deal with Wynn Resorts
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Culinary and Bartender unions Friday announced a tentative labor contract with Wynn Resorts, touting the strike-averting agreement reached just 3 hours before a strike deadline as a groundbreaking historic win.
Ransomware attack on Chinese bank ICBC disrupts U.S. Treasury trades
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ransomware attack on Chinese bank ICBC disrupts U.S. Treasury trades
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A ransomware attack against the U.S. financial services division of the Chinese Bank ICBC disrupted U.S. Treasury trades, but in a Thursday statement ICBC said the trades were successfully executed.
U.S. marks Veterans Day as President Joe Biden announces more federal support
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. marks Veterans Day as President Joe Biden announces more federal support
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The United States marks Veterans Day on Friday with ceremonies, parades and various memorials planned throughout weekend.
Father of Parkland shooting victim sues U.S. over gun laws
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Father of Parkland shooting victim sues U.S. over gun laws
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Manuel Oliver, whose son was killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., filed a human rights lawsuit against the U.S. government over its gun laws.
Colleges grapple with academic freedom, student safety amid Israel-Palestine protests
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Colleges grapple with academic freedom, student safety amid Israel-Palestine protests
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Dueling demonstrations for Israel and Palestine have veered into accusations of hate speech, with students on both sides saying they feel unsupported, or even unsafe walking around college campuses.
U.S. Congress to be shown 'highly graphic' video of Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. Congress to be shown 'highly graphic' video of Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The House Foreign Affairs Committee is inviting all U.S. representatives to a closed-door screening of "highly graphic" video of Hamas' attack on Israel for members to see for themselves what happened on Oct. 7.
Steve Wozniak released from Mexico City hospital after suffering a stroke
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Steve Wozniak released from Mexico City hospital after suffering a stroke
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has been released from a hospital in Mexico City following a minor stroke while attending the World Business Forum, an event for high level tech executives.
