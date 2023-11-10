Ransomware attack on Chinese bank ICBC disrupts U.S. Treasury trades

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A ransomware attack against the U.S. financial services division of the Chinese Bank ICBC disrupted U.S. Treasury trades, but in a Thursday statement ICBC said the trades were successfully executed.
"We successfully cleared US Treasury trades executed Wednesday and Repo financing trades done on Thursday," ICB Financial Services said in a statement on its website. "ICBC FS's business and email systems operate independently of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Group. The systems of the ICBC Head Office and other domestic and overseas affiliated institutions were not affected by this incident, nor was the ICBC New York Branch."