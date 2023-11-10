Columbia University suspends 2 pro-Palestinian student groups demanding Israel cease-fire

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Columbia University suspended two pro-Palestinian student organizations -- Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace -- for repeatedly holding unauthorized campus events that included "threatening rhetoric and intimidation."
The groups at the Ivy League university in New York City have held protests calling for a cease-fire in Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza and staged a walkout on Thursday, urging students nationwide to demand governments cut aid to Israel and call for an immediate cease-fire.