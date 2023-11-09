Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 9, 2023 / 6:57 PM

Jill Stein announces another presidential run as Green Party candidate

By Patrick Hilsman
Jill Stein announced that she will be running for president in 2024 as a Green Party candidate. File Photo courtesy Gage Skidmore
Jill Stein announced that she will be running for president in 2024 as a Green Party candidate. File Photo courtesy Gage Skidmore

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Jill Stein announced Thursday that she will be running for president on the Green Party ticket.

She also launched a website to accompany her campaign.

Advertisement

Stein ran on the Green Party ticket in 2016 and won more than 1% of the popular vote.

"The political system is broken. The two Wall Street parties are bought and paid for, over 60% of us now say the bipartisan establishment's failed us and we need a party that serves the people. I'm Jill Stein and I'm running for president to offer that choice for the people outside of the failed two-party system," Stein said in her announcement video posted to X Thursday.

Stein said both parties have led the nation into military conflicts, with her announcement video featuring footage of conflicts.

Advertisement

"The ruling parties that got us into this mess aren't getting us out," Stein said.

In 2015, Stein drew controversy when she attended a gala in Russia attended by Vladimir Putin to celebrate the state-backed Russia Today propaganda network.

One of the clips used in Stein's announcement video shows the aftermath of strikes by Assad regime allies on Syrians.

Stein said Democrats have failed to live up to the expectations of their supporters.

"Democrats have betrayed their promises for working people, youth and the climate, again and again, while Republicans don't make such promises in the first place and both parties are a danger to our democracy expanding censorship criminalizing protest, throwing competitors off the ballot suppressing debates, rigging their primaries," Stein said in her announcement video.

"Forget the pundits and attack dogs who tell you to ignore your misery and just keep voting from those who caused it in the first place. Change won't come from the elites it will come from we the people," Stein said.

The previous Green Party candidate, Cornell West, changed affiliations and is now running as an independent.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Republicans balk as Democrats urge more IRS funding to combat tax fraud
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Republicans balk as Democrats urge more IRS funding to combat tax fraud
WASHINGTON, Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Democratic senators urged Congress at a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Thursday to provide more funding to the Internal Revenue Service so that greater scrutiny can be applied to ultra-wealthy Americans who exploit
West Virginia's conservative Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin says he won't seek re-election
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
West Virginia's conservative Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin says he won't seek re-election
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced Thursday that he will not seek a new term in office.
To adjust for inflation, IRS changes 2024 income tax brackets, standard deductions
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
To adjust for inflation, IRS changes 2024 income tax brackets, standard deductions
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The IRS announced new adjusted-for-inflation income tax brackets and deductions for tax year 2024. The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly increases to $29,200 and will be $14,600 for singles.
Citi fined $25.9 million for discriminating against Armenian Americans
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Citi fined $25.9 million for discriminating against Armenian Americans
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ordered Citi to pay a $25.9 million fine Wednesday for intentionally and illegally discriminating against Armenian American credit card applicants.
Labor Department announces new initiatives to help veterans find jobs
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Labor Department announces new initiatives to help veterans find jobs
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Days ahead of Veterans Day, the Labor Department announced on Thursday it has increased employment services and training for U.S. veterans.
First time unemployment filings hold at 217,000
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
First time unemployment filings hold at 217,000
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The number of people filing initial claims for unemployment benefits last week reached a seasonally adjusted 217,000, the same as the previous week before an upward revision, officials said Thursday.
Video chat website Omegle to shut down amid legal, regulatory scrutiny
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Video chat website Omegle to shut down amid legal, regulatory scrutiny
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The owner of the popular video chat service Omegle said on Thursday he is shutting it down over tighter online restrictions and how some users have used the website to commit crimes.
Culinary Union wins biggest pay raise in 88 years, averting a strike at MGM Las Vegas
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Culinary Union wins biggest pay raise in 88 years, averting a strike at MGM Las Vegas
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Culinary Union said Thursday it reached a tentative agreement with MGM Resorts on a new labor contract for 25,400 hospitality workers at three Las Vegas properties, averting a Friday strike.
President Joe Biden to highlight UAW strike gains in visit to Illinois plant re-opening
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
President Joe Biden to highlight UAW strike gains in visit to Illinois plant re-opening
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will join UAW President Shawn Fein and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Thursday in Illinois to mark the re-opening of the Belvidere auto plant and the UAW contract that won historic gains for autoworkers.
Head-on collision in Texas kills 8; smuggling suspected
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Head-on collision in Texas kills 8; smuggling suspected
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Eight people are dead after a head-on collision on a rural Texas highway between a vehicle suspected of carrying migrants and an SUV, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israeli infantry engage in tunnel warfare in 10-hour battle for Hamas outpost
Israeli infantry engage in tunnel warfare in 10-hour battle for Hamas outpost
Head-on collision in Texas kills 8; smuggling suspected
Head-on collision in Texas kills 8; smuggling suspected
U.S. Reaper shot down off Yemeni coast
U.S. Reaper shot down off Yemeni coast
16 arrested in U.S., Italy in Gambino family organized crime crackdown
16 arrested in U.S., Italy in Gambino family organized crime crackdown
Authorities arrest 3 for allegedly running high-end brothels
Authorities arrest 3 for allegedly running high-end brothels
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement