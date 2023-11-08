First lady Jill Biden traveled to Augusta, Ga., and Pittsburgh to launch the initial efforts under a federal strategy to fill new high-tech manufacturing positions created under President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden visited two East Coast cities Wednesday to announce the kickoff of a government-backed initiative that will provide job training and career development opportunities in an effort to expand the nation's technological workforce. The first lady traveled to Augusta, Ga., and Pittsburgh to launch the initial efforts under a federal strategy to fill new high-tech manufacturing positions created under President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. Advertisement

Communities designated as "Workforce Hubs" will aim to drive advanced job growth nationwide, with public and private commitments to develop technological work skills through apprenticeships and education programs, while providing job support services to millions of prospective employees, the White House said.

Announced in May, the program emphasizes the hiring of women, students, people of color, and other groups that have been traditionally underrepresented in emerging technological fields.

In Augusta and Pittsburgh, the hubs will partner with local technical schools and community colleges on a broad range of projects that aim to boost the number of skilled workers in each region, as well as the number of good quality jobs available to them after they complete training.

Since Biden took office, the government has facilitated more than $37 billion in private investments in Georgia to create new high tech manufacturing facilities as well as 27,000 new jobs in the state, the White House said.

At the same time, the Labor Department invested $3.75 million in Pittsburgh to support 300 apprentices in the clean energy, transportation, and broadband infrastructure sectors

In both states, multiple businesses have signed on to invest millions of dollars into scholarships, paid internships, dual enrollment programs, and technical job training to support a vast array of new manufacturing jobs in the techno-economy.

To support the program, a host of training providers have agreed to expand programs for skill development in jobs related to clean energy, nuclear power, construction, cybersecurity, and the development of next-generation technologies for advanced manufacturing, the White House said.

In Pittsburgh, Jill Biden joined Mayor Ed Gainey to announce the creation of more than 1,000 new jobs in infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, including robotics and bio-manufacturing, high-speed internet, and clean energy.

"In many ways, Pittsburgh has always been a place of transformation - where iron ore turns to steel, and steel to prosperity. And today, you're still transforming - turning an old steel mill into a training center for the jobs of the future," Jill Biden said in prepared remarks.

As part of the effort, education and training organizations in the Steel City will expand apprenticeships and other earn-and-learn training opportunities for hundreds of workers each year, the White House said.

"Businesses are growing. Jobs are coming back. Unemployment is at a record low. Buildings are going up," Mrs. Biden continued. "And, young people are on the path to incredible careers. There's a bright, vibrant future ahead of Allegheny County, a future everyone in this room can be a part of."

In the coming weeks, other hubs will be announced in Phoenix, Ariz.; Columbus, Ohio and Baltimore Md., the White House announced previously.

The administration also identified 15 cities chosen as part of its Good Jobs, Great Cities Academy, which will work to provide technical assistance and other workforce development efforts in a wide range of cities, including Birmingham, Ala.; Chattanooga, Tenn.; Duluth, Minn.; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Frederick, Md.; Jamestown, N.Y.; Kokomo, Ind.; Lansing, Mich.; Missoula, Mont.; Monroe, N.C.; Newark, N.J.; San Antonio, Texas; Santa Fe, N.M.; Saint Louis, Mo.; and Tempe, Ariz.

The administration is also planning to launch a national effort to expand access to advanced manufacturing jobs that don't require a four-year college degree.