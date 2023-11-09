Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 9, 2023 / 7:41 AM

Authorities arrest 3 for allegedly running high-end brothels

By Clyde Hughes

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Federal authorities arrested three individuals on Wednesday alleging that they ran high-end brothels in Massachusetts that catered to business executives and political figures while enticing and coercing women to illegally travel and participate.

Han Lee, 41, of Cambridge, Mass.; Junmyung Lee, 30, of Dedham, Mass.; and James Lee, 68, of Torrence, Calif., were arrested in connection with the illegally running brothels found in greater Boston and eastern Virginia.

Advertisement

They were each charged with conspiracy to coerce and entice travel to engage in sexual activity which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Authorities said the suspects created a brothel infrastructure to "persuade, induce and entice" primarily Asian women to travel to Massachusetts and Virginia to engage in prostitution at the brothels by putting them up in expensive apartment complexes and arranging their airline flights.

Related

Prosecutors said that buyers allegedly included elected officials, high-tech and pharmaceutical executives, doctors, military officers, government contractors that possess security clearances, professors, attorneys, scientists and accountants, among others.

Two websites would advertise the women to high-end buyers. The website would offer appointments for women in the Boston and eastern Virginia areas.

Advertisement

"Both websites purported to advertise nude Asian models for professional photography at upscale studios as a front for prostitution offered through appointments with women listed on their websites," the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts said in a statement.

Prosecutors said each website allegedly described a verification process that interested sex buyers, which included their full names, email addresses, phone numbers, employers and references.

Suspected buyers would pay from $350 to $600 per hour depending on the services. The transactions would be hidden by peer-to-peer transactions are payments in cash.

Latest Headlines

Census Bureau projects U.S. population to decline before turn of next century
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Census Bureau projects U.S. population to decline before turn of next century
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. population will top out and decline before the turn of the next century as the number of people in the country was expected to fall by more than 1% starting in 2080, according to new data from the Census Bureau.
Caesars Entertainment and Culinary Union reach tentative contract agreement
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Caesars Entertainment and Culinary Union reach tentative contract agreement
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Culinary Union and Caesars Entertainment, which runs the Caesars Casinos, have confirmed Wednesday that they have reached a tentative agreement on a new five-year contract.
U.S. Reaper shot down off Yemeni coast
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. Reaper shot down off Yemeni coast
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- An unmanned U.S. drone has been shot down near Yemen by Houthi military forces, a defense official said.
First lady travels to Georgia, Pennsylvania, to kick off 'Workforce Hubs' initiative
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
First lady travels to Georgia, Pennsylvania, to kick off 'Workforce Hubs' initiative
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden will visit two East Coast cities Wednesday to kick off a government-backed initiative that provides job training and career development in an effort to expand the nation's technological workforce.
At Trump rally, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders endorses former president
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
At Trump rally, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders endorses former president
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders kicked off former President Donald Trump's rally Wednesday by endorsing his bid for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.
Third Republican debate centers on war and foreign aid as candidates look to top Trump
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Third Republican debate centers on war and foreign aid as candidates look to top Trump
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The wars in Ukraine and the Middle East were the central focus of Wednesday's Republican primary debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.
State rests its case in Donald Trump's N.Y. civil fraud trial
U.S. News // 1 day ago
State rests its case in Donald Trump's N.Y. civil fraud trial
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- New York's attorney general rested the state's civil case against former President Donald Trump and three of his adult children Wednesday, paving the way for Trump's legal team to present its defense beginning Monday.
Minnesota Supreme Court dismisses bid to keep Donald Trump off 2024 primary ballot
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Minnesota Supreme Court dismisses bid to keep Donald Trump off 2024 primary ballot
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- In a victory for Donald Trump, the Minnesota Supreme Court dismissed a bid Wednesday to remove the former president from the state's primary ballot in 2024.
Search underway for New Jersey man wanted in connection to Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Search underway for New Jersey man wanted in connection to Jan. 6 attack
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Local and federal law enforcement agencies searched the New Jersey woods Wednesday for a former National Guard police sergeant wanted in connection to the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
Tribal leaders, fearing 'losing a generation' to fentanyl crisis, press for federal help
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Tribal leaders, fearing 'losing a generation' to fentanyl crisis, press for federal help
WASHINGTON, Nov. 8 (UPI) -- It has been five years since the Senate Indian Affairs Committee last tackled drug addiction. Native leaders say it's time for the federal government to step up with more money and resources.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

GOP lawmakers, Michigan Right To Life sue to block voter-approved abortion rights
GOP lawmakers, Michigan Right To Life sue to block voter-approved abortion rights
State rests its case in Donald Trump's N.Y. civil fraud trial
State rests its case in Donald Trump's N.Y. civil fraud trial
Suspect arrested in Detroit Jewish community leader Samantha Woll's stabbing death
Suspect arrested in Detroit Jewish community leader Samantha Woll's stabbing death
Israeli infantry engage in tunnel warfare in 10-hour battle for Hamas outpost
Israeli infantry engage in tunnel warfare in 10-hour battle for Hamas outpost
16 arrested in U.S., Italy in Gambino family organized crime crackdown
16 arrested in U.S., Italy in Gambino family organized crime crackdown
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement