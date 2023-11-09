Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Federal authorities arrested three individuals on Wednesday alleging that they ran high-end brothels in Massachusetts that catered to business executives and political figures while enticing and coercing women to illegally travel and participate.

Han Lee, 41, of Cambridge, Mass.; Junmyung Lee, 30, of Dedham, Mass.; and James Lee, 68, of Torrence, Calif., were arrested in connection with the illegally running brothels found in greater Boston and eastern Virginia.

They were each charged with conspiracy to coerce and entice travel to engage in sexual activity which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Authorities said the suspects created a brothel infrastructure to "persuade, induce and entice" primarily Asian women to travel to Massachusetts and Virginia to engage in prostitution at the brothels by putting them up in expensive apartment complexes and arranging their airline flights.

Prosecutors said that buyers allegedly included elected officials, high-tech and pharmaceutical executives, doctors, military officers, government contractors that possess security clearances, professors, attorneys, scientists and accountants, among others.

Two websites would advertise the women to high-end buyers. The website would offer appointments for women in the Boston and eastern Virginia areas.

"Both websites purported to advertise nude Asian models for professional photography at upscale studios as a front for prostitution offered through appointments with women listed on their websites," the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts said in a statement.

Prosecutors said each website allegedly described a verification process that interested sex buyers, which included their full names, email addresses, phone numbers, employers and references.

Suspected buyers would pay from $350 to $600 per hour depending on the services. The transactions would be hidden by peer-to-peer transactions are payments in cash.