Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 9, 2023 / 11:42 AM

Video chat website Omegle to shut down amid legal, regulatory scrutiny

By Clyde Hughes

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The owner of the online video chat service Omegle said on Thursday he is shutting it down over tighter online restrictions and how some users have used the website to commit crimes.

Lief K. Brooks posted a lengthy statement on Omegle's website, admitting the platform was "no longer sustainable, financially nor psychologically." Omegle's anonymous video chat function allowed users to be paired with complete strangers.

Advertisement

That led to widespread misuse with Omegle gaining a reputation as a haven for child sexual abusers. The website faced a lawsuit accusing it of connecting an 11-year-old girl with a sexual predator.

"Virtually every tool can be used for good or for evil, and that is especially true of communication tools, due to their innate flexibility," Brooks said in a statement. "The telephone can be used to wish your grandmother 'happy birthday,' but it can also be used to call in a bomb threat.

Related

"There can be no honest accounting of Omegle without acknowledging that some people misused it, including to commit unspeakably heinous crimes."

The decision also comes on the heels of Britain's Ofcom issuing the first guidance for online platforms on how to comply with the new Online Safety Act, specifically taking aim at adults sexually preying on children online.

Advertisement

Brooks said while safety improvements had been installed, they have not been enough and Omegle continues to be a "direct target of these attacks."

"When they say Omegle shouldn't exist, they are really saying that you shouldn't be allowed to use it; that you shouldn't be allowed to meet random new people online.

"That idea is anathema to the ideals I cherish -- specifically, to the bedrock principle of a free society that, when restrictions are imposed to prevent crime, the burden of those restrictions must not be targeted at innocent victims or potential victims of crime."

Latest Headlines

Culinary Union wins biggest pay raise in 88 years, averting a strike at MGM Las Vegas
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Culinary Union wins biggest pay raise in 88 years, averting a strike at MGM Las Vegas
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Culinary Union said Thursday it reached a tentative agreement with MGM Resorts on a new labor contract for 25,400 hospitality workers at three Las Vegas properties, averting a Friday strike.
President Joe Biden to highlight UAW strike gains in visit to Illinois plant re-opening
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
President Joe Biden to highlight UAW strike gains in visit to Illinois plant re-opening
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will join UAW President Shawn Fein and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Thursday in Illinois to mark the re-opening of the Belvidere auto plant and the UAW contract that won historic gains for autoworkers.
Head-on collision in Texas kills 8; smuggling suspected
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Head-on collision in Texas kills 8; smuggling suspected
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Eight people are dead after a head-on collision on a rural Texas highway between a vehicle suspected of carrying migrants and an SUV, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.
Census Bureau projects U.S. population to decline before turn of next century
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Census Bureau projects U.S. population to decline before turn of next century
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. population will top out and decline before the turn of the next century as the number of people in the country was expected to fall by more than 1% starting in 2080, according to new data from the Census Bureau.
Authorities arrest 3 for allegedly running high-end brothels
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Authorities arrest 3 for allegedly running high-end brothels
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Federal authorities arrested three individuals on Wednesday alleging that they ran high-end brothels in Massachusetts that catered to business executives and political figures while enticing and coercing women to illegal
Caesars Entertainment and Culinary Union reach tentative contract agreement
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Caesars Entertainment and Culinary Union reach tentative contract agreement
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Culinary Union and Caesars Entertainment, which runs the Caesars Casinos, have confirmed Wednesday that they have reached a tentative agreement on a new five-year contract.
U.S. Reaper shot down off Yemeni coast
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. Reaper shot down off Yemeni coast
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- An unmanned U.S. drone has been shot down near Yemen by Houthi military forces, a defense official said.
First lady travels to Georgia, Pennsylvania, to kick off 'Workforce Hubs' initiative
U.S. News // 1 day ago
First lady travels to Georgia, Pennsylvania, to kick off 'Workforce Hubs' initiative
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden will visit two East Coast cities Wednesday to kick off a government-backed initiative that provides job training and career development in an effort to expand the nation's technological workforce.
At Trump rally, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders endorses former president
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
At Trump rally, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders endorses former president
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders kicked off former President Donald Trump's rally Wednesday by endorsing his bid for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.
Third Republican debate centers on war and foreign aid as candidates look to top Trump
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Third Republican debate centers on war and foreign aid as candidates look to top Trump
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The wars in Ukraine and the Middle East were the central focus of Wednesday's Republican primary debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

GOP lawmakers, Michigan Right To Life sue to block voter-approved abortion rights
GOP lawmakers, Michigan Right To Life sue to block voter-approved abortion rights
Israeli infantry engage in tunnel warfare in 10-hour battle for Hamas outpost
Israeli infantry engage in tunnel warfare in 10-hour battle for Hamas outpost
16 arrested in U.S., Italy in Gambino family organized crime crackdown
16 arrested in U.S., Italy in Gambino family organized crime crackdown
U.S. Reaper shot down off Yemeni coast
U.S. Reaper shot down off Yemeni coast
Suspect arrested in Detroit Jewish community leader Samantha Woll's stabbing death
Suspect arrested in Detroit Jewish community leader Samantha Woll's stabbing death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement