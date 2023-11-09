Labor Department announces new initiatives to help veterans find jobs

President Joe Biden speaks during a Fourth of July event for military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors on the South Lawn of the White House. On Thursday, the Labor Department announced new partners to help veterans with employment. File Photo by Ting Shen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Days ahead of Veterans Day, the Labor Department announced on Thursday it has increased employment services and training for U.S. veterans. In making the announcement, Labor officials said the effort includes adding six new partners for its program to match veterans with appropriate networking and other career services. Advertisement

The partners will join the department's Employment Navigator and Partnership Program for three years. The program complements the Labor Department's Transition Assistance Program workshops with personalized employment assistance outside of the classroom for transitioning service members and their spouses.

The Labor Department said the new effort also will connect participants with partner organizations to help them before and after service separation.

The partners signing the memorandum of understanding include the Women Veterans Alliance in Lincoln, Calif., and VetsinTech in San Francisco; the National Center for Housing Management in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., and SkillMilInc. in Jupiter, Fla.; Military Hire in Akron, Ohio; and International Scientific Advisors Inc. in Beaverton, Ore.

"In addition, VETS has expanded its Off-Base Transition Training Program to five additional states, doubling the number of the states with program workshops available at more than 100 locations," the Labor Department said.

"The program provides employment preparation resources for veterans, those veterans now in service with the National Guard and Reserves, and their spouses."

In June, the White House announced new efforts to further reduce homelessness among veterans in the United States with more than $3 billion in new investments to help unhoused veterans find jobs, legal aid, and other vital support services, the White House said in a statement.

Biden also signed an executive order to increase employment assistance to military families.

The comprehensive order signed in June included 20 actions to boost a wide range of job support initiatives for military and veteran spouses and caregivers.