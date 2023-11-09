Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 9, 2023 / 10:48 AM

President Joe Biden to highlight UAW strike gains in visit to Illinois plant re-opening

By Doug Cunningham
President Joe Biden will be in Illinois Thursday, joined by UAW President Shawn Fein, to mark the re-opening of the Stellantis Belvidere assembly plant. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI
President Joe Biden will be in Illinois Thursday, joined by UAW President Shawn Fein, to mark the re-opening of the Stellantis Belvidere assembly plant. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will join UAW President Shawn Fein and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Thursday in Illinois to mark the re-opening of the Belvidere auto plant and the UAW contract that won historic gains for auto workers.

The White House said Biden's trip is meant to highlight his working family agenda, commitment to creating good-paying union jobs and the UAW strike win that brings thousands of jobs back to the Belvidere plant.

"When he is in Belvidere, Illinois, he's going to mark the reopening of that assembly plant," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing Wednesday. "This reopening will create thousands of jobs, highlight the President's commitment to rehiring and retooling the EV and EV battery jobs in the same communities where auto jobs have created good-paying union jobs for decades."

She said that thanks to the contract the UAW was able to negotiate for auto workers to end the six-week strike, "workers will get more in wage increases in four and a half years than they did over the past 22 years combined."

Related

Biden will speak at the Community Building Complex in Belvidere and then go to Chicago for a campaign reception before returning to the White House Thursday evening.

The UAW strike against the Detroit Three automakers won major gains for UAW members, including a 25% total wage increase over the four-year life of the new contract.

During the six-week strike, Biden joined the UAW GM picket line at Willow Run, Michigan just outside of Detroit Sept. 26.

Using a bullhorn, Biden told the striking workers that they saved the automobile industry back in 2008 when they made concessions as some of the automakers faced bankruptcy.

"You made a lot of sacrifices and gave up a lot," Biden said on the picket line. "The companies were in trouble. Now they are doing incredibly well and -- guess what? You should be doing incredibly well, too. You deserve a significant raise and other benefits. Let's get back what we lost."

