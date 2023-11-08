Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 8, 2023 / 6:20 PM

16 arrested in U.S., Italy in Gambino family organized crime crackdown

By Sheri Walsh
Ten men in New York and six others in Italy have been arrested following a two-year investigation into the Gambino organized crime family and alleged mafia activities, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday. The defendants in Brooklyn federal court were charged in a 16-count indictment, alleging "violent extortions, assaults, arson and union-related crimes." File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE
Ten men in New York and six others in Italy have been arrested following a two-year investigation into the Gambino organized crime family and alleged mafia activities, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday. The defendants in Brooklyn federal court were charged in a 16-count indictment, alleging "violent extortions, assaults, arson and union-related crimes." File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Ten men in New York and six others in Italy have been arrested following a two-year investigation into the Gambino organized crime family and alleged mafia activities, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday.

The defendants in Brooklyn federal court are charged in a 16-count indictment, alleging "violent extortions, assaults, arson and union-related crimes," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, as part of a racketeering conspiracy to dominate New York's carting and demolition industries.

Advertisement

"Today's arrests reflect the commitment of this Office and our law enforcement partners, both here and abroad, to keep our communities safe by the complete dismantling of organized crime," Breon Peace, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement.

The Gambino crime family is one of five Italian-American Mafia families in New York.

Related

The indictment lists the defendants as Joseph Lanni, 52, of Staten Island; Diego Tantillo, 48, of Freehold, N.J.; Robert Brooke, 55, of New York; Salvatore DiLorenzo, 66, of Oceanside, N.Y.; Angelo Gradilone, 57, of Staten Island; Kyle Johnson, 46, of the Bronx; James LaForte, 46, of New York; Vincent Minsquero, 36, of Staten Island; Vito Rappa, 46, of East Brunswick; and Frances Vicari, 46, of Elmont, N.Y.

Advertisement

The other six alleged organized crime members, arrested by Italian law enforcement in Sicily on Wednesday, have also been charged with mob-related crimes," according to Peace.

Each defendant faces maximum sentences of between 20 and 180 years in prison, if convicted.

"These defendants learned the hard way that the FBI is united with our law enforcement locally and internationally in our efforts to eradicate the insidious organized crime threat," said FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Smith.

Among a number of allegations is a financial dispute between one of the defendants and the owners of Demolition Company 1, which ended in a "violent hammer assault" on the company's dispatcher, according to court documents, which also allege the defendant circulated photos of the attack to others.

"This operation represents yet another example of how dangerous and interconnected the network of relationships between Sicilian clans and American mafia families is," said Chiara Colosimo, president of the Anti-Mafia Commission. "I have always believed that a global phenomenon like the mafia requires a global response, and today's investigation confirms it."

Latest Headlines

Minnesota Supreme Court dismisses bid to keep Donald Trump off 2024 primary ballot
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Minnesota Supreme Court dismisses bid to keep Donald Trump off 2024 primary ballot
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- In a victory for Donald Trump, the Minnesota Supreme Court dismissed a bid Wednesday to remove the former president from the state's primary ballot in 2024.
Search underway for New Jersey man wanted in connection to Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Search underway for New Jersey man wanted in connection to Jan. 6 attack
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Local and federal law enforcement agencies searched the New Jersey woods Wednesday for a former National Guard police sergeant wanted in connection to the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
Tribal leaders, fearing 'losing a generation' to fentanyl crisis, press for federal help
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Tribal leaders, fearing 'losing a generation' to fentanyl crisis, press for federal help
WASHINGTON, Nov. 8 (UPI) -- It has been five years since the Senate Indian Affairs Committee last tackled drug addiction. Native leaders say it's time for the federal government to step up with more money and resources.
Election 2024: 5 GOP candidates for president to debate in Miami
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Election 2024: 5 GOP candidates for president to debate in Miami
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The third Republican debate will take the stage Wednesday from the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.
House hearing on free speech sees pro-Palestine demonstrators removed
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House hearing on free speech sees pro-Palestine demonstrators removed
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Several pro-Palestine demonstrators were removed from Wednesday's House Judiciary Committee hearing on free speech on college campuses.
Suspect arrested in Detroit Jewish community leader Samantha Woll's stabbing death
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Suspect arrested in Detroit Jewish community leader Samantha Woll's stabbing death
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Police arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of Samantha Woll, a prominent Jewish community leader who held various civic and political positions in metro Detroit.
House Oversight Committee subpoenas Biden family, associates in impeachment inquiry
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House Oversight Committee subpoenas Biden family, associates in impeachment inquiry
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's son, brother and business associate were subpoenaed in the House Oversight Committee's ongoing presidential impeachment inquiry Wednesday
State Department officials urge Congress to continue Ukraine aid to keep Russia in check
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
State Department officials urge Congress to continue Ukraine aid to keep Russia in check
WASHINGTON, Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Biden administration officials warned senators Wednesday that Ukraine cannot win its war against Russia without more aid from the United States.
Small businesses detail complaints over high costs of Biden-era energy regulations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Small businesses detail complaints over high costs of Biden-era energy regulations
WASHINGTON, Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Small business owners and other experts told a House panel Wednesday that Energy Department rules are too onerous and hurting already strapped consumers.
GOP lawmakers, Michigan Right To Life sue to block voter-approved abortion rights
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
GOP lawmakers, Michigan Right To Life sue to block voter-approved abortion rights
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A group of Michigan GOP lawmakers and the anti-abortion rights group Right To Life of Michigan on Wednesday sued to overturn the will of voters who approved a 2022 constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

GOP lawmakers, Michigan Right To Life sue to block voter-approved abortion rights
GOP lawmakers, Michigan Right To Life sue to block voter-approved abortion rights
Ivanka Trump testifies she was not involved in fraudulent Trump Org. financial statements
Ivanka Trump testifies she was not involved in fraudulent Trump Org. financial statements
Florida man charged with hate crime in USPS worker attack
Florida man charged with hate crime in USPS worker attack
House votes to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib over Israel comments
House votes to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib over Israel comments
Suspect arrested in Detroit Jewish community leader Samantha Woll's stabbing death
Suspect arrested in Detroit Jewish community leader Samantha Woll's stabbing death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement