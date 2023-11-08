Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 8, 2023 / 2:05 PM

Southeast Texas chemical plant fire forces evacuations, shelter-in-place warnings

By Clyde Hughes

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A large chemical plant fire about an hour north of Houston caused evacuations in Shepherd, Texas, authorities said.

The fire happened at the Sound Resource Solutions plant in Shepherd and all employees have been accounted for, the officials said. One employee suffered from a minor burn injury.

Advertisement

The San Jacinto County Emergency Management Office said the suspected explosion and ensuing fire happened Wednesday morning but the cause remained under investigation. The fire burned into the afternoon as a private school near the plant was first evacuated.

County officials followed with a five-mile shelter-in-place warning for residents. Heavily-used U.S. 59 was closed in the area, forcing drivers to take detoured routes.

Officials in Livington, Texas, which is just north of Shepherd, also issued a shelter-in-place order after the Polk County Emergency Management Office reported that winds were pushing plumes of smoke toward the city. They also asked citizens to turn off their HVAC units.

Sound Resource Solutions was manufacturing diesel and turpentine at the time of the explosion and fire, according to the plant's CEO Geoff Hartfield.

Sound Resource Solutions has been in operation since 2014 and has 40 employees. Nineteen were working at the time of the incident.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S. marijuana legalization support at all-time high of 70%, polling shows
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
U.S. marijuana legalization support at all-time high of 70%, polling shows
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A Gallup poll published Wednesday shows national grassroots support for marijuana legalization is at an all-time high of 70%. Before this, legalization support had held steady at 68% for three years.
Cesars Entertainment and Culinary Union reach tentative contract agreement
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Cesars Entertainment and Culinary Union reach tentative contract agreement
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Culinary Union and Caesars Entertainment, which runs the Caesars Casinos, have confirmed Wednesday that they have reached a tentative agreement on a new five-year contract.
Buttigieg makes surprise visit to Kyiv to announce new Ukraine transportation adviser
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Buttigieg makes surprise visit to Kyiv to announce new Ukraine transportation adviser
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Pete Buttigieg made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Wednesday to meet with Ukrainian officials to talk about the country's economic recovery and infrastructure challenges with the ongoing war with Russia.
Ivanka Trump testifies she was not involved in fraudulent Trump Org. financial statements
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ivanka Trump testifies she was not involved in fraudulent Trump Org. financial statements
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Ivanka Trump testified Wednesday that she was not involved in fraudulent Trump Organization financial statements, but was paid a profit from the 2022 sale of the Old Post Office Building in Washington, D.C.
Citi fined $25.9 million for intentionally discriminating against Armenian Americans
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Citi fined $25.9 million for intentionally discriminating against Armenian Americans
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Wednesday ordered Citi to pay a $25.9 million fine Wednesday for intentionally and illegally discriminating against Armenian American credit card applicants.
Giant pandas leave National Zoo for return to China
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Giant pandas leave National Zoo for return to China
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The giant pandas that have been part of the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. for about five decades are on their way to a new home in China, starting with an airplane flight on Wednesday.
First lady travels to Georgia, Pennsylvania, to kick off 'Workforce Hubs' initiative
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
First lady travels to Georgia, Pennsylvania, to kick off 'Workforce Hubs' initiative
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden will visit two East Coast cities Wednesday to kick off a government-backed initiative that provides job training and career development in an effort to expand the nation's technological workforce.
GM's Cruise recalls all its autonomous vehicles after California pedestrian incident
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
GM's Cruise recalls all its autonomous vehicles after California pedestrian incident
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The General Motors-owned driverless vehicle startup Cruise recalled all 950 of its self-driving systems and issued a software update after one vehicle dragged a pedestrian struck by another car.
Meta will require advertisers to disclose when AI is used in political ads
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Meta will require advertisers to disclose when AI is used in political ads
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Meta said Wednesday advertisers will have to disclose the use of artificial intelligence for ads on social, electoral or political issues depicting real people or events.
Election 2024: 5 GOP candidates for president to debate in Miami
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Election 2024: 5 GOP candidates for president to debate in Miami
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The third Republican debate will take the stage Wednesday from the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ivanka Trump testifies she was not involved in fraudulent Trump Org. financial statements
Ivanka Trump testifies she was not involved in fraudulent Trump Org. financial statements
Florida man charged with hate crime in USPS worker attack
Florida man charged with hate crime in USPS worker attack
House votes to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib over Israel comments
House votes to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib over Israel comments
Election Day: Ohio voters approve abortion rights, marijuana; Kentucky governor wins re-election
Election Day: Ohio voters approve abortion rights, marijuana; Kentucky governor wins re-election
Russia uses Latin America to spread disinformation, State Department warns
Russia uses Latin America to spread disinformation, State Department warns
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement