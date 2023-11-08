U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in Kyiv on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Ambassador Bridget Brink X

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Wednesday to meet with Ukrainian officials to talk about the country's economic recovery and infrastructure challenges with the ongoing war with Russia. The department said that Robert Mariner, who has done engineering work for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy and has decades of transportation project experience, will serve as transportation adviser to Ukraine.

"This adviser will be in Kyiv to provide technical assistance on project delivery as part of the country's rebuilding efforts," Buttigieg said. "It's one of the countless ways the U.S. continues to stand with the people of Ukraine for the long haul and ensure its connection to the world."

Buttigieg was joined by the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink for the trip to announce the appointment of Mariner who will provide technical assistance and share best practices on infrastructure project delivery.

"Our message today is clear: the United States supports Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," Brink said on X, in her announcement of Buttigieg arriving in Kyiv.

Transportation officials said Buttigieg will meet with Ukrainian officials about efforts to return Ukraine to economic self-sufficiency, including via supporting investments in transportation infrastructure and reforms that will support a return to private-sector-led growth.



"From the time Russia launched its full-scale invasion, I've kept close contact with my Ukrainian counterpart about impacts to global supply chains, particularly port and rail infrastructure," Buttigieg said on X. "Today, I'm in Kyiv to deliver on a top ask to place an infrastructure advisor here."