New York City police are looking for a gunman who opened fire at the Times Square subway station while interrupting a robbery attempt. In April 2022 (pictured), police investigated a Brooklyn subway shooting that injured a dozen people. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- New York City police are looking for a gunman who opened fire at the Times Square subway station while interrupting an alleged robbery attempt. The unidentified gunman fired at a man as he was trying to snatch a woman's belongings inside the 49th Street N/R line station about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, police said. No one was injured. Advertisement

Matthew Roesch, 49, was arrested on a charge of attempted robbery after demanding a 40-year-old woman give up her bag. The person who fired at Roesch took off before police arrived.

New York City Transit President Richard Davey said police are actively looking for the gunman, who is described as 35 to 45 years old with a light complexion. He's about 5-foot-9 and about 230 pounds.

"It's, I would say, unusual. He sort of looks very calm, pulls out a gun, fires two shots, calmly puts the gun back in a bag and walks away," Davey said. "I mean it is weird. But the point is that's not what we need from anyone in the system."

Surveillance images show the suspected gunman passing through a turnstile at the station, carrying a khaki backpack and a bright green B&H Photo Video tote bag.

Last year, Mayor Eric Adams signed a bill making it illegal to carry a concealed weapon in Times Square.