U.S. marijuana legalization support at all-time high of 70%, polling shows

1 of 4 | Gallup said Wednesday U.S. support for legal marijuana has hit an all-time high of 70%, reaching a broad consensus "across all major political and ideological subgroups." Pictured is a pro-marijuana legalization rally at the White House in Washington, D.C. April 2, 2016. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A Gallup poll published Wednesday shows national grassroots support for marijuana legalization is at an all-time high of 70%. Legalization support had held steady at 68% for three years before this latest polling. Advertisement

The poll showed 50% of Americans have tried marijuana at some point in their lives, while 17% of American say they now smoke it. Ohio voters chose to legalize recreational marijuana Tuesday, becoming the 23rd state to do so. More than three dozen states currently have medical cannabis programs, as well.

"The nation has reached a broad consensus on legalizing marijuana, with a full seven in 10 now supportive," Gallup said in a statement. "Not only do most U.S. adults favor it, but so do majorities of all major political and ideological subgroups. For the second straight year, majority support for legalization is found among all major subgroups, including by age, political party and ideology."

The highest support for legal marijuana use is among self-identified liberals at 91% and Democrats (87%). Among conservatives, legalization support is at 52%, while 55% of Republicans support legalization, according to Gallup.

"Self-identified conservatives were the last major subgroup to express majority support, reaching 51% in 2022. Republicans first gave marijuana majority-level backing in 2017," Gallup's statement said.

Advertisement

Gallup said that although some health organizations and political commentators have raised medical risk concerns about marijuana, that is so far not affecting the public's support for legalization.

Gallup said its latest findings show there's no significant differences by gender, race or education on marijuana legalization.

By geographic region, the highest support for legal marijuana is in the Midwest at 75%, followed by 72% support in the West, 70% in the South and 64% in the East.

The 18-34 age group reported the highest support for legalization at 79%, while those 55 and older were at 64% support.

More men support legalization (72%) than women (68%).

Gallup said support passed the 50% mark nationally in 2013.

Just 12% reported supporting marijuana legalization in Gallup's 1969 poll.

Delaware became the 22nd U.S. state to legalize recreational marijuana in April when the governor allowed two bills passed by the state legislature to become law without his signature.