GM's Cruise recalls all its autonomous vehicles after California pedestrian incident

GM-owned Cruise recalled all of its autonomous vehicles on Tuesday. Photo courtesy Cruise

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The General Motors-owned driverless vehicle startup Cruise recalled all 950 of its self-driving systems and issued a software update after one vehicle dragged a pedestrian struck by another car. In a report to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Cruise said the Oct. 2 incident occurred as a result of a safety response that causes its autonomous vehicles, or AVs, to pull over out of traffic after a collision.

It said the system is designed to perform a maneuver to minimize safety risks and other disruptions to the extent possible after a collision but failed to do so properly in the incident.

"In the incident, a human-driven vehicle traveling adjacent to a Cruise AV collided with a pedestrian, propelling the pedestrian across their vehicle and onto the ground in the immediate path of the AV," the report said.

"The AV biased rightward and braked aggressively but still made contact with the pedestrian. The Cruise ADS inaccurately characterized the collision as a lateral collision and commanded the AV attempt to pull over out of traffic, pulling the individual forward, rather than remaining stationary."

Cruise said it developed a software update that would ensure that the vehicle would remain stationary in the Oct. 2 incident.



"Cruise has deployed the remedy to its supervised test fleet, which remains in operation," it said. "Cruise will deploy the remedy to its driverless fleet prior to resuming driverless operations."

On Oct. 26, Cruise stopped its operations across all of its fleets, two days after California suspended the company's permit to operate driverless vehicles in the state over its handling of the Oct. 2 incident.

Cruise said at the time that the decision was not "related to any new on-road incidents" and that operations of supervised autonomous vehicles would continue as the company "take steps to rebuild public trust"