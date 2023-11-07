NHTSA warns aftermarket steering wheel decals could cause injury, death in crash

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is warning drivers to steer clear of aftermarket decals which could become shrapnel in a crash and cause injury or death.
In a warning issued Monday, the NHTSA advised against attaching any kind of decal to steering wheels on cars or trucks after at least one driver suffered a serious injury in a crash. According to the federal agency, the rhinestone emblem flew off and hit the driver in the face, causing him to lose sight in one eye.