Nov. 7, 2023 / 9:53 AM

Captain of California boat found guilty of negligence in fire that killed 34

By Clyde Hughes

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The captain of a California dive boat that caught fire, killing 34 people near Santa Cruz Island in 2019 was found guilty on Monday of one count of misconduct or neglect of ship officer.

Jerry Nehl Boylan, 69, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for the offense commonly known as "seaman's slaughter" for abandoning ship instead of rescuing passengers when his vessel, Conception, caught fire.

"This ship captain's unpardonable cowardice led to the deaths of 34 lives on Labor Day 2019," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement. "As the jury found, this tragedy could have been avoided had Mr. Boylan simply performed the duties he was entrusted to carry out."

The boat was anchored at Platt's Harbor near Santa Cruz when a fire engulfed the vessel in the early morning hours with passengers and crew onboard sleeping below deck. Boylan escaped with five other crew members.

Prosecutors said his actions constituted "gross negligence, and inattention to his duties and led to the deaths of 34 victims, the jury found."

In closing arguments, Boylan's attorney Georgina Wakefield said the fire was a tragedy but not the fault of the captain, claiming that the government was just looking for someone to blame for the deaths.

While acknowledging there should have been "roving patrol" on duty the night of the fire, Wakefield claimed that the fire was so sudden and intense that it would not have mattered. She said all Boylan had time to do was to save his own life.

She argued according to the prosecutor's position, that Boylan "should have stayed on the boat, and he should have died."

Prosecutors said Boylan failed to do things before and during the fire that could have saved lives, such as giving his crew fire instructions and training, failing to use fire equipment on board the ship, failing to perform any firefighting activities to save the passengers, and failing to use the ship's public address system to warn passengers.

"Mr. Boylan's failure to carry out his duties as captain of the Conception led to the catastrophic loss of 34 victims who suffered a horrifying death and perished needlessly in the end," said Donald Alway, the assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office.

