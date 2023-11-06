Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 6, 2023 / 1:59 PM

Report: U.S. service members population falls nearly 3% over past year

By Clyde Hughes
Cadets celebrate the graduation hat toss at the conclusion of the West Point graduation ceremony in Michie Stadium at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York on May 27. A Defense Department report said the population of service members declined in 2022. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Cadets celebrate the graduation hat toss at the conclusion of the West Point graduation ceremony in Michie Stadium at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York on May 27. A Defense Department report said the population of service members declined in 2022. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The number of U.S. servicemembers dropped by 2.7% over the past year while the percentage of women in the military increased slightly, according to new statistics from the Defense Department's 2022 Demographics Profile of the Military Community.

The report counted 2,077,630 service members, 58,282 members lower than the same time in 2021. The new statistics said women now make up 17.5% of the active duty forces. The number of women in active duty has increased 2.9% and selected reserve forces by 4.4%.

Advertisement

"The Demographics Profile of the Military Community and research conducted by the Department ensures we have the quality data we need to understand and respond to the ever-changing needs of our service members and their families," said Patricia Montes Barron, deputy assistant secretary of defense for Military Community and Family Policy, in a statement.

"The updated demographic data and trends help the department assess and tailor our policies and programs to best support our service members and their families."

The report said nearly 30% of the total defense forces identified with a racial minority group and 17.3% identified themselves as Latinos. It also said that 37% of the Department of Defense members have spouses, 62.6% have children and 0.3% have adult or other dependents.

Advertisement

"Data highlighted in the report includes information from all services, including gender, race, age, education, family members, paygrades and geographic location," the Defense Department said in a statement. "It provides a standard resource for policymakers, program planners and those analyzing to support the military community."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Father of Illinois parade shooter pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Father of Illinois parade shooter pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The father of a man who gunned down seven people during an Illinois Fourth of July parade last year pleaded guilty to seven misdemeanor counts in a court appearance on Monday.
After days of above-average highs, Denver could see second snowfall of season
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
After days of above-average highs, Denver could see second snowfall of season
The second accumulating snow for Denver in a little over a week is brewing as another push of chilly air approaches the region, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Trump says property values were off 'both high and low' in New York fraud testimony
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump says property values were off 'both high and low' in New York fraud testimony
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump took the stand in the penalty phase of his $250 million civil fraud trial in New York on Monday weeks after he was found guilty of inflating the value of his real estate properties.
President Joe Biden to announce $16B in rail infrastructure spending
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
President Joe Biden to announce $16B in rail infrastructure spending
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Delaware on Monday to announce $16 billion in rail improvements along the country's heaviest-used passenger rail lines, known as the Northeast Corridor, as part of his ongoing infrastru
Whitney Wolfe Herd to step down as CEO of Bumble
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Whitney Wolfe Herd to step down as CEO of Bumble
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Lidiane Jones, the CEO of Slack, was selected to replace Whitney Wolfe Herd as CEO of the dating app Bumble starting Jan. 2, the company said on Monday.
Google begins trial in antitrust lawsuit brought by 'Fortnite' developer Epic Games
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Google begins trial in antitrust lawsuit brought by 'Fortnite' developer Epic Games
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Google faces its second antitrust trial in as many months in a case that pits the Google Play Store against a challenge by "Fortnite" developer Epic Games, which sued to gain open access to apps and in-app purchases.
Blinken visits Turkey in effort to keep Israel-Hamas war from spreading
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Blinken visits Turkey in effort to keep Israel-Hamas war from spreading
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Turkey on Monday in his continued campaign to keep the Israel-Gaza conflict from spreading to a regional battle.
Tyson recalls children's chicken bites
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Tyson recalls children's chicken bites
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Tyson Foods has announced a voluntary recall of about 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets marketed toward children after some consumers reported finding flecks of metal in their dinosaur-shaped chicken bites.
In 'Grok,' Musk releases AI challenger
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
In 'Grok,' Musk releases AI challenger
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A new competitor is emerging in the rapidly changing artificial intelligence virtual landscape, and it is challenging companies such as OpenAI, Inflection, Anthropic, and Google's AI platform called Bard.
Police: Calif. officer involved in controversial shooting sent racist texts
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Police: Calif. officer involved in controversial shooting sent racist texts
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A San Jose, Calif., police officer involved in a controversial shooting last year resigned when the department uncovered 10 pages of racist texts he sent, Police Chief Anthony Mata said Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

IDF says it captured Hamas compound in Gaza
IDF says it captured Hamas compound in Gaza
Police: Calif. officer involved in controversial shooting sent racist texts
Police: Calif. officer involved in controversial shooting sent racist texts
Zelensky calls for more U.S. aid, challenges Trump to 'end war'
Zelensky calls for more U.S. aid, challenges Trump to 'end war'
In 'Grok,' Musk releases AI challenger
In 'Grok,' Musk releases AI challenger
Protesters blast Netanyahu, call for resignation over lack of war preparedness
Protesters blast Netanyahu, call for resignation over lack of war preparedness
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement