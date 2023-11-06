Report: U.S. service members population falls nearly 3% over past year

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The number of U.S. servicemembers dropped by 2.7% over the past year while the percentage of women in the military increased slightly, according to new statistics from the Defense Department's 2022 Demographics Profile of the Military Community.
The report counted 2,077,630 service members, 58,282 members lower than the same time in 2021. The new statistics said women now make up 17.5% of the active duty forces. The number of women in active duty has increased 2.9% and selected reserve forces by 4.4%.