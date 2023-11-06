Trending
Nov. 6, 2023 / 8:12 PM

Second Colorado police officer acquitted in Elijah McClain's death

By Sheri Walsh
Elijah McClain, 23, died Aug. 30, 2019, after he was taken off of life support at a hospital following a violent confrontation with police a week earlier, during which he was put into a neck hold and given 500 milligrams of ketamine by paramedics. Photo courtesy of attorney Mari Newman
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A Colorado police officer was found not guilty Monday in the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain following an altercation four years ago with Aurora police, who retrained McClain with a neck hold.

Nathan Woodyard was acquitted by a jury on charges of reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the second trial over McClain's death. Woodyard, who was the first police officer on the scene in August 2019, pleaded not guilty.

"We are respectful of the process in what is a very difficult case," Woodyard's lawyers, Megan Downing and Andrew Ho, said in a statement Monday. "We have never disregarded the tragic circumstances, but are relieved for what we believe is the just outcome for our client."

Woodyard's employment by the Aurora Police Department will be determined by a city charter now that the trial is over.

"Today's verdict is not the one we hoped for, but we respect the jury system and accept this outcome," Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement. "We remain undeterred in our pursuit of accountability and justice for Elijah McClain and his family and friends."

McClain, a Black man, died Aug. 30, 2019, after he was taken off life support at a hospital following a violent confrontation with police a week earlier.

Officers had tried to stop McClain, who was unarmed and was walking down the street wearing a ski mask, before tackling him to the ground and pinning him with a carotid control hold. McClain vomited several times and pleaded with police, saying he could not breathe.

"I'm so sorry. I have no gun. I don't do that stuff. I don't do fighting. Why are you taking me?" McClain was heard saying in body camera footage.

Paramedics injected McClain with 500 milligrams of ketamine, a heavy sedative, when they arrived. McClain went into cardiac arrest as he was transported to the hospital and was declared brain dead on Aug. 27.

"This trial is about the defendant and his teammates doing nothing to help Elijah McClain. This trial is about their continued callousness and indifference to Mr. McClain's suffering," Assistant Attorney General Ann Joyce said during opening arguments.

The defense argued that the ketamine, administered by the EMTs, not the neck hold was responsible for McClain's death.

"The evidence cannot leave the real possibility that Nathan did not know that the paramedics would come in and overdose," defense attorney Ho said.

According to an autopsy, McClain's cause of death was listed as "undetermined," but in an amended report was listed as "complications of ketamine administration following forcible restraint."

The trial of the paramedics will begin later this month.

In the first trial last month, jurors acquitted former officer Jason Rosenblatt on all counts in McClain's death, but found officer Randy Roedema guilty of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault.

McClain's mother, Sheneen McClain was in the courtroom Monday to hear the verdict, after which she wiped away tears. In 2021, Aurora city officials agreed to pay $15 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit brought by McClain's parents.

GOP lawmakers introduce competing censure measures for Rep. Tlaib
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
GOP lawmakers introduce competing censure measures for Rep. Tlaib
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Two Republican House members on Monday each introduced censure measures against Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan for making pro-Palestinian statements after similar efforts failed last week.
Blinken visits Turkey in effort to keep Israel-Hamas war from spreading
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Blinken visits Turkey in effort to keep Israel-Hamas war from spreading
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Turkey on Monday in his continued campaign to keep the Israel-Gaza conflict from spreading to a regional battle.
President Joe Biden announces $16B in rail infrastructure spending
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
President Joe Biden announces $16B in rail infrastructure spending
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden traveled to Delaware on Monday to announce an "historic investment" of $16 billion in rail improvements along the country's heaviest-used passenger rail lines, known as the Northeast Corridor.
7 injured in shooting at college homecoming concert held in rural Texas pasture
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
7 injured in shooting at college homecoming concert held in rural Texas pasture
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Seven people were shot and injured during a college homecoming party being held in a rural pasture northwest of Houston, sheriff's officials said Monday.
OpenAI unveils improved version of ChatGPT, customization features at 'DevDay'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
OpenAI unveils improved version of ChatGPT, customization features at 'DevDay'
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- OpenAI, the U.S.-based artificial intelligence company backed by Microsoft, announced a new, more powerful model of its flagship chatbot product dubbed GPT-4 Turbo at a development conference Monday.
Father of Illinois parade shooter pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Father of Illinois parade shooter pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The father of a man who gunned down seven people during an Illinois Fourth of July parade last year pleaded guilty to seven misdemeanor counts in a court appearance on Monday.
After days of above-average highs, Denver could see second snowfall of season
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
After days of above-average highs, Denver could see second snowfall of season
The second accumulating snow for Denver in a little over a week is brewing as another push of chilly air approaches the region, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Trump says property values were off 'both high and low' in New York fraud testimony
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump says property values were off 'both high and low' in New York fraud testimony
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump took the stand in the penalty phase of his $250 million civil fraud trial in New York on Monday weeks after he was found guilty of inflating the value of his real estate properties.
Report: U.S. service members population falls nearly 3% over past year
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Report: U.S. service members population falls nearly 3% over past year
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The number of U.S. servicemembers dropped by 2.7% over the past year while the percentage of women in the military increased slightly.
Whitney Wolfe Herd to step down as CEO of Bumble
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Whitney Wolfe Herd to step down as CEO of Bumble
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Lidiane Jones, the CEO of Slack, was selected to replace Whitney Wolfe Herd as CEO of the dating app Bumble starting Jan. 2, the company said on Monday.
