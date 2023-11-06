OpenAI unveils improved version of ChatGPT, customization features at 'DevDay'

1 of 2 | OpenAI on Monday introduced an updated version of its flagship ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot, dubbed GPT-4 Turbo, at its first-ever "DevDay" event in San Francisco. File Photo by Wu Hao/EPA-EFE

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- OpenAI, the U.S.-based artificial intelligence company backed by Microsoft, announced a new, more powerful model of its flagship chatbot product dubbed GPT-4 Turbo at a development conference Monday. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told attendees at its initial "DevDay" event in San Francisco that the ChatGPT-4 Turbo "large language" AI model features improvements such as better "world knowledge" reaching up through April of this year and the ability to accommodate much larger text prompts -- all at reduced prices for business users. Advertisement

"It has a 128k context window so it can fit the equivalent of more than 300 pages of text in a single prompt," the company said in a statement. "We also optimized its performance so we are able to offer GPT-4 Turbo at a 3x cheaper price for input tokens and a 2x cheaper price for output tokens compared to GPT-4."

In addition to the new improved AI model, Altman also unveiled new a platform in which users can create custom versions of the chatbot for specific uses with no coding required. Called GPTs, these customized creations mean "developers can now much more easily build their own assistive apps that have goals and can call models and tools," the company said.

With millions of developers now being able to customize the chatbot, the result will likely be consumers seeing personalized AI chatbots appearing up in many more places, including apps and websites they already use regularly, CNBC reported.

To go along with the new customization program, OpenAI is seeking to monetize the advances by opening an online GPT Store, in which the customized products will be available for public purchase and download.

"We believe that if you people better tools, they will do amazing things," Atman said Monday. "We know that people want AI that is smarter, more personal, customizable and can do more on your behalf."