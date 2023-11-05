Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 5, 2023 / 9:07 PM

Tyson recalls children's chicken bites

By Mark Moran
Tyson Foods has recalled 30,000 pounds of its dinosaur-shaped chicken bites because consumers found metal flecks in some of the 29 oz. bags. (Wikipedia Commons)
Tyson Foods has recalled 30,000 pounds of its dinosaur-shaped chicken bites because consumers found metal flecks in some of the 29 oz. bags. (Wikipedia Commons)

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Tyson Foods has announced a voluntary recall of about 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets marketed toward children after some consumers reported finding flecks of metal in their dinosaur-shaped chicken bites.

The recall is for 29-ounce plastic bag packages containing "fully cooked fun nuggets breaded shaped chicken patties," according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Advertisement

Those bags have a "best if used by date" of September 4, 2024, and were sold in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The USDA released the following information identifying the items in question. "Tyson FULLY COOKED FUN NUGGETS BREADED SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIES" with a Best If Used By date of SEP 04, 2024, and lot codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210.

There has been "one minor oral injury" associated with consumption of the nuggets, according to the USDA, but there have been no other reports of injury.

Agency officials said while the company has made the voluntary recall, the bags in question are off the shelves and no new ones are being sold, the USDA remains concerned that consumers may still have bags of the recalled "fun nuggets" in their freezers, and advised consumers who do have them to discard or return the product immediately.

Advertisement

Tyson advised purchasers and consumers of recalled nuggets to cut the UPC and date code from the packaging and call or text 1-855-382-3101 if they have questions or concerns.

The Arkansas-based company is the world's second-largest meat processor.

Read More

Latest Headlines

In 'Grok,' Musk releases AI challenger
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
In 'Grok,' Musk releases AI challenger
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A new competitor is emerging in the rapidly changing artificial intelligence virtual landscape, and it is challenging companies such as OpenAI, Inflection, Anthropic, and Google's AI platform called Bard.
Police: Calif. officer involved in controversial shooting sent racist texts
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police: Calif. officer involved in controversial shooting sent racist texts
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A San Jose, Calif., police officer involved in a controversial shooting last year resigned when the department uncovered 10 pages of racist texts he sent, Police Chief Anthony Mata said Friday.
Polls show Biden trailing Trump in battlegrounds one year before 2024 election
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Polls show Biden trailing Trump in battlegrounds one year before 2024 election
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- One year before the 2024 election, polls show President Joe Biden trailing Republican frontrunner Donald Trump in five of six battleground states as voters expressed more trust in the GOP to deal with pressing issues.
Astronaut Ken Mattingly, who flew to the moon on Apollo 16, is dead at 87
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Astronaut Ken Mattingly, who flew to the moon on Apollo 16, is dead at 87
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Thomas K. Mattingly, the U.S. astronaut who circled the moon as command module pilot on NASA's Apollo 16 mission, is dead at age 87, the space agency announced Thursday.
GOP candidates take to stage at Florida Freedom Summit
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
GOP candidates take to stage at Florida Freedom Summit
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Republican presidential hopefuls took to a Central Florida stage Saturday to appeal to voters and set themselves apart from the competition -- namely frontrunner former President Donald Trump.
Stanford University investigates spate of hate crimes
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Stanford University investigates spate of hate crimes
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Stanford University police are investigating a spate of hate crimes since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, including a hit-and-run involving a Muslim student on Friday, public safety officials said.
Federal appeals court upholds Illinois assault weapons ban
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Federal appeals court upholds Illinois assault weapons ban
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court in Illinois upheld a ban on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines, saying "even the most important personal freedoms have their limits."
Jury find conspiracy among Realtors, awards home sellers $1.8B damages
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Jury find conspiracy among Realtors, awards home sellers $1.8B damages
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A Kansas City, Mo., jury awarded $1.8 billion in damages to home sellers who said the National Association of Realtors and several of the largest real estate brokers in the nation colluded to inflate commissions
Meta CEO Zuckerberg tears ACL during MMA fight training, gets knee surgery
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Meta CEO Zuckerberg tears ACL during MMA fight training, gets knee surgery
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg underwent surgery this week to repair torn ligaments in his knee after the Facebook founder said he injured himself during training for an upcoming mixed martial arts fight.
Man arrested for ramming car through gate at S.C. nuclear power plant
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Man arrested for ramming car through gate at S.C. nuclear power plant
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A 66-year-old Arkansas man has been arrested after he allegedly rammed his car through security gates at a South Carolina nuclear power plant and tried to hit security guards.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Calif. officer involved in controversial shooting sent racist texts
Police: Calif. officer involved in controversial shooting sent racist texts
Saudi Arabia condemns remarks from Israeli politician calls nuking Gaza an option
Saudi Arabia condemns remarks from Israeli politician calls nuking Gaza an option
Zelensky calls for more U.S. aid, challenges Trump to 'end war'
Zelensky calls for more U.S. aid, challenges Trump to 'end war'
Protesters blast Netanyahu, call for resignation over lack of war preparedness
Protesters blast Netanyahu, call for resignation over lack of war preparedness
Blinken makes unexpected stop in West Bank, meets with Palestinian leaders
Blinken makes unexpected stop in West Bank, meets with Palestinian leaders
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement