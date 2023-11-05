Tyson recalls children's chicken bites

Tyson Foods has recalled 30,000 pounds of its dinosaur-shaped chicken bites because consumers found metal flecks in some of the 29 oz. bags. (Wikipedia Commons)

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Tyson Foods has announced a voluntary recall of about 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets marketed toward children after some consumers reported finding flecks of metal in their dinosaur-shaped chicken bites. The recall is for 29-ounce plastic bag packages containing "fully cooked fun nuggets breaded shaped chicken patties," according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. Advertisement

Those bags have a "best if used by date" of September 4, 2024, and were sold in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The USDA released the following information identifying the items in question. "Tyson FULLY COOKED FUN NUGGETS BREADED SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIES" with a Best If Used By date of SEP 04, 2024, and lot codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210.

There has been "one minor oral injury" associated with consumption of the nuggets, according to the USDA, but there have been no other reports of injury.

Agency officials said while the company has made the voluntary recall, the bags in question are off the shelves and no new ones are being sold, the USDA remains concerned that consumers may still have bags of the recalled "fun nuggets" in their freezers, and advised consumers who do have them to discard or return the product immediately.

Advertisement

Tyson advised purchasers and consumers of recalled nuggets to cut the UPC and date code from the packaging and call or text 1-855-382-3101 if they have questions or concerns.

The Arkansas-based company is the world's second-largest meat processor.