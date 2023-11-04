Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 4, 2023 / 1:11 PM

11-year-old boy killed, 5 others wounded in Cincinnati mass shooting

By Patrick Hilsman

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- An eleven-year-old boy was killed and five people were wounded in a shooting in Cincinnati, police said Saturday.

The shooting occurred at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday in the city's West End neighborhood, Cincinnati Police Chief Terri Theerge told reporters, calling the shootings "absolutely unacceptable."

"It's unacceptable that on a Friday night, six people were shot in one incident," she said. "I'm angry that this is happening in our city. It's happening too often. People are reverting to gun violence rather than resolving disputes in a humane manner."

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval denounced the shootings and promised to seek justice.

"Tonight, there was a horrific tragedy in the West End. Children were shot. At least one life was lost. Our friends and neighbors are feeling unimaginable fear, trauma, and anger," Pureval posted on X late Friday.

"Right now, I'm asking for your prayers. We will keep you update as our officers continue their investigation. But I promise this: we will give everything we have to deliver justice against this sickening, heartless violence," he wrote.

The 11-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene and three of the wounded victims were transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital while another two were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police told The Cincinnati Enquirer.

As of Saturday morning, several of the victims had been released from the hospitals.

A suspect has yet to be identified and the names of the victims have not yet been released.

