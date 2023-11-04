Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 4, 2023 / 4:29 PM

Int'l manhunt underway for Boston murder suspect thought to be in Kenya

By Simon Druker
Police launched an international manhunt for a Boston murder suspect who is believed to have flown to Kenya after dumping the body of a suspect in an airport parking garage, Massachusetts State Police confirmed. Photo courtesy of Boston International Airport
Police launched an international manhunt for a Boston murder suspect who is believed to have flown to Kenya after dumping the body of a suspect in an airport parking garage, Massachusetts State Police confirmed. Photo courtesy of Boston International Airport

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Massachusetts State Police confirmed they have launched an international manhunt for a Boston murder suspect who is believed to have fled to Kenya.

The suspect, Kevin Kangethe, boarded a flight to Kenya from Boston's Logan International Airport on Wednesday, police confirmed in a news release this week.

Advertisement

Kangethe, 40, is believed to have killed his girlfriend Margaret Mbitu and dumped her body inside the trunk of a car in an airport parking garage.

State officials and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office confirmed they are working with Kenyan authorities to locate Kangethe, but did not elaborate on details of that cooperation.

Mbitu's family reported her missing Monday and state police discovered her body in the car parked in the Central Parking Garage Wednesday.

Mbitu, 31, was last seen alive on Monday, according to police in Whitman, Mass., where she lived.

"The investigation into the facts and circumstances of the homicide are ongoing," the Massachusetts State Police said in the statement.

"The investigation indicates that Kangethe and Ms. Mbitu knew each other and that the homicide was not a random act. There is no threat to the public or to Logan Airport travelers," they said.

Advertisement

Police have also released a blurry photo of Kangethe at the airport before boarding a plane.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Meta CEO Zuckerberg tears ACL during MMA fight training, gets knee surgery
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Meta CEO Zuckerberg tears ACL during MMA fight training, gets knee surgery
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg underwent surgery this week to repair torn ligaments in his knee after the Facebook founder said he injured himself during training for an upcoming mixed martial arts fight.
Man arrested for ramming car through gate at S.C. nuclear power plant
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Man arrested for ramming car through gate at S.C. nuclear power plant
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A 66-year-old Arkansas man has been arrested after he allegedly rammed his car through security gates at a South Carolina nuclear power plant and tried to hit security guards.
Autopsy: Maine shooter was alive for up to 34 hours after mass killing spree
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Autopsy: Maine shooter was alive for up to 34 hours after mass killing spree
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The man who killed 18 people and wounded 13 others in Maine last week before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound may have been alive for up to 34 hours after his shooting spree, autopsy results indicate.
Appeals court pauses gag order on Trump in federal election interference case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Appeals court pauses gag order on Trump in federal election interference case
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- An appeals court has temporarily suspended a gag order that partially restricted what former President Donald Trump could say publicly ahead of his federal election fraud trial in Washington next year.
11-year-old boy killed, 5 others wounded in Cincinnati mass shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
11-year-old boy killed, 5 others wounded in Cincinnati mass shooting
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- An eleven-year-old boy was killed and five people were wounded in a shooting in Cincinnati, police said Saturday.
Both workers missing in Kentucky coal plant collapse declared dead
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Both workers missing in Kentucky coal plant collapse declared dead
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A second worker has been confirmed dead after a building collapsed this week at a coal preparation plant in Kentucky's Martin County.
President, first lady go to Maine to share grief for 18 'precious souls' killed in shooting
U.S. News // 1 day ago
President, first lady go to Maine to share grief for 18 'precious souls' killed in shooting
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden traveled to Lewiston, Maine, Friday to console the community after 18 people were killed in a mass shooting more than a week ago.
Supreme Court to hear challenge to federal ban on gun 'bump stocks'
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear challenge to federal ban on gun 'bump stocks'
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court will hear a challenge to the nationwide prohibition on bump stocks, which was implemented nearly 18 months following the mass shooting in Las Vegas.
Judge expands gag order in Trump civil fraud case after Eric Trump ends testimony
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge expands gag order in Trump civil fraud case after Eric Trump ends testimony
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Judge Arthur Engoron expanded a limited gag order Friday to include attorneys in the New York state civil fraud trial involving former U.S. President Donald Trump and his two sons.
Hearing over Donald Trump's ballot eligibility nears end in Colorado
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hearing over Donald Trump's ballot eligibility nears end in Colorado
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The final testimonies are being heard in a Colorado courtroom Friday as the hearing over removing Donald Trump from the ballot in 2024 reaches its last day.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

11-year-old boy killed, 5 others wounded in Cincinnati mass shooting
11-year-old boy killed, 5 others wounded in Cincinnati mass shooting
Hearing over Donald Trump's ballot eligibility nears end in Colorado
Hearing over Donald Trump's ballot eligibility nears end in Colorado
Appeals court pauses gag order on Trump in federal election interference case
Appeals court pauses gag order on Trump in federal election interference case
At least 157 killed, 197 injured in 6.4 magnitude Nepal earthquake
At least 157 killed, 197 injured in 6.4 magnitude Nepal earthquake
Former Trump-appointed State Department employee sentenced in Jan. 6 riot
Former Trump-appointed State Department employee sentenced in Jan. 6 riot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement