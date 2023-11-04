Int'l manhunt underway for Boston murder suspect thought to be in Kenya

Police launched an international manhunt for a Boston murder suspect who is believed to have flown to Kenya after dumping the body of a suspect in an airport parking garage, Massachusetts State Police confirmed. Photo courtesy of Boston International Airport

Kangethe, 40, is believed to have killed his girlfriend Margaret Mbitu and dumped her body inside the trunk of a car in an airport parking garage.

State officials and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office confirmed they are working with Kenyan authorities to locate Kangethe, but did not elaborate on details of that cooperation.

Mbitu's family reported her missing Monday and state police discovered her body in the car parked in the Central Parking Garage Wednesday.

Mbitu, 31, was last seen alive on Monday, according to police in Whitman, Mass., where she lived.

"The investigation into the facts and circumstances of the homicide are ongoing," the Massachusetts State Police said in the statement.

"The investigation indicates that Kangethe and Ms. Mbitu knew each other and that the homicide was not a random act. There is no threat to the public or to Logan Airport travelers," they said.

Police have also released a blurry photo of Kangethe at the airport before boarding a plane.