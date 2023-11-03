Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 3, 2023 / 7:56 AM

Transportation Dept. announces $653M in federal funds to strengthen nation's ports

By A.L. Lee
The Port Infrastructure Development Program, announced Friday by the Maritime Administration, aims to increase capacity and efficiency at coastal seaports, Great Lakes ports, and inland river ports as part of several dozen improvement projects nationwide. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Port Infrastructure Development Program, announced Friday by the Maritime Administration, aims to increase capacity and efficiency at coastal seaports, Great Lakes ports, and inland river ports as part of several dozen improvement projects nationwide. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Transportation Department announced $653 million in federal funding as part of a program to strengthen the nation's ports.

The Port Infrastructure Development Program, announced Friday by DOT's Maritime Administration, aims to increase capacity and efficiency at coastal seaports, Great Lakes ports, and inland river ports through 41 improvement projects nationwide.

Advertisement

More than $172 million will be handed out Friday to make capacity improvements at 26 small ports -- money that will also be used to promote growth and clean energy efforts in dozens of regional economies, the agency said in a statement.

The newly unveiled funding comes at a time when a substantial portion of domestic and international commerce was increasingly reliant on transportation by water in the United States.

Related

Supply chains along the West Coast have also struggled to return to pre-pandemic levels as incoming ships from around the globe encounter delays due to labor issues and limited capacity to handle a backlog of goods, resulting in higher prices for consumers.

The program -- funded through President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law -- seeks to strengthen the supply chain, foster workforce development, and accelerate the flow of goods, while also enhancing the safety and resilience of ports, the administration said.

Advertisement

"Everything from the food we eat to the cars we drive to the lumber and steel used to build our homes passes through America's ports, making them some of the most critical links in our nation's supply chain," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. "These investments will help expand capacity and speed up the movement of goods through our ports, contributing to cleaner air and more good-paying jobs as we go."

After Biden took office, vessels waiting to dock at U.S. ports decreased by more than 90%, while global container shipping costs declined by more than 80% from their peak in 2021, the administration said.

The new initiative aims to improve freight infrastructure and transportation while providing planning, support, funding, and project management assistance to boost port capacity.

"Modernizing the nation's port infrastructure is vital to the reinforcement of America's multimodal system for transporting goods," Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips said in a statement. "The advantages of cargo movement on water extend well beyond the maritime domain."

Phillips said the funding would also be used to address the "negative impacts of port operations on public health and the environment that have harmed communities living near ports."

Advertisement

The ports receiving funds were selected "based on their ability to improve the safety, efficiency, or reliability of the movement of goods, as well as on how well they would improve port resilience," the Transportation Department said. 

Some of the cities selected to receive the initial round of grants include: Cold Bay, Alaska, $43.3 million; Long Beach, Calif., $52.6 million; Newark, N.J., $32 million; North Bend Oregon, $7.7 million; Ogdensburg, N.Y., $5.1 million; Wabasha, Minn.,$2.5 million; Wilmington, N.C., $10.9 million; Tacoma, Wash., $54 million; Freeport, Texas, $15.9 million; Milwaukee, Wis., $9.2 million; Blencoe, Iowa, $10 million; and Fort Smith, Ark., $15 million.

Latest Headlines

Tennessee man faces felony charge for Jan. 6 Capitol riot
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tennessee man faces felony charge for Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man has been arrested and charged with a felony and misdemeanors for his role in a violent breach of the U.S Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Energy Department announces $400M for solar energy in Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Energy Department announces $400M for solar energy in Puerto Rico
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S Department of Energy has made $440 million available to partner with solar companies and nonprofits to equip vulnerable households in Puerto Rico with rooftop solar and battery systems.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty of all charges in crypto fraud case
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty of all charges in crypto fraud case
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, has been convicted on seven counts in a trial connected to his role in the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange.
House passes $14.3 billion in aid to Israel, setting up Senate fight
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
House passes $14.3 billion in aid to Israel, setting up Senate fight
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The GOP-backed bill was approved by a vote of 226-196, primarily along party lines. It would redirect funds from the IRS to cover the expenses of the aid package.
Global challenges discussed in White House meetings with leaders of Dominican Republic, Chile
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Global challenges discussed in White House meetings with leaders of Dominican Republic, Chile
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic and President Gabriel Boric of Chile at The White House Thursday to promote diplomatic relations and discuss key issues.
Courts wrestle with legality of removing Trump from ballot in Minnesota, Colorado
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Courts wrestle with legality of removing Trump from ballot in Minnesota, Colorado
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Supreme Court is weighing its authority, and the authority of the secretary of state, to remove former President Donald Trump from March's primary ballot under Section Three of the 14th Amendment.
Trump sons say they were not involved in Trump Organization asset evaluations
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Trump sons say they were not involved in Trump Organization asset evaluations
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump testified Thursday in the New York civil business fraud trial against the Trump Organization that they were not involved in the asset valuation documents at the heart of the $250 million
Tupac Shakur slaying suspect Duane Davis pleads not guilty in Las Vegas court
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Tupac Shakur slaying suspect Duane Davis pleads not guilty in Las Vegas court
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Duane "Keffe D" Davis, a suspect in the 1996 shooting death of rap superstar Tupac Shakur, pleaded not guilty to murder charges in a Las Vegas court Thursday.
Tributes pour in after healthcare activist Ady Barkan's death from ALS
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Tributes pour in after healthcare activist Ady Barkan's death from ALS
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Ady Barkan, a health care activist who championed health care for all while struggling with the terminal neurodegenerative disease A.L.S., died Wednesday.
Senate confirms Adm. Lisa Franchetti as first woman chief of naval operations
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Senate confirms Adm. Lisa Franchetti as first woman chief of naval operations
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate confirmed Adm. Lisa Franchetti as the first female chief of naval operations Thursday following a months-long delay caused by GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville's block against military nominations and promotions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: State of democracy declines worldwide amid tainted elections, eroding freedoms
Study: State of democracy declines worldwide amid tainted elections, eroding freedoms
Judge in Trump classified documents trial says she will make 'adjustments' to schedule
Judge in Trump classified documents trial says she will make 'adjustments' to schedule
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs law paving way to renewed nuclear testing
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs law paving way to renewed nuclear testing
Courts wrestle with legality of removing Trump from ballot in Minnesota, Colorado
Courts wrestle with legality of removing Trump from ballot in Minnesota, Colorado
Authorities charge Australian woman with 3 counts of murder for mushroom meal
Authorities charge Australian woman with 3 counts of murder for mushroom meal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement