Police looking for driver who crashed through S.C. nuclear power plant gate

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities Friday were looking for a man they say crashed his Toyota Camry through a gate Thursday night attempting to hit security officers at an Oconee County, South Carolina, nuclear power plant.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement: "After the vehicle struck the pop-up barricades that security at the plant activated, the driver backed the vehicle up and proceeded down a dirt road, where Duke Energy security blocked the vehicle in, according to deputies. The driver then drove through a fence after attempting to hit the security officers."