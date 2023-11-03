Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 3, 2023 / 10:16 AM

Sleep experts want to make standard time permanent after clocks fall back Sunday

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) has issued a new position statement recommending the elimination of seasonal time changes. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) has issued a new position statement recommending the elimination of seasonal time changes. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

It's time to turn your clocks back this Sunday, and a leading group of sleep experts want that return to standard time to be permanent.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) has issued a new position statement recommending the elimination of seasonal time changes.

Advertisement

About 20 other health organizations have signed that statement, which sleep experts say aligns best with the human "body clock."

The evidence supports the distinct benefits of standard time for health and safety, according to the AASM statement.

Related

The statement also underscores potential harms that result from seasonal time changes to and from daylight saving time.

"By causing the human body clock to be misaligned with the natural environment, daylight saving time increases risks to our physical health, mental well-being, and public safety," said lead author Dr. Muhammad Adeel Rishi. He is chair of the AASM Public Safety Committee and a pulmonary, sleep medicine, and critical care specialist at Indiana University Health.

"Permanent standard time is the optimal choice for health and safety," Rishi said in an AASM news release.

Among those who signed the position statement are the American Academy of Cardiovascular Sleep Medicine, the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine, the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, the National Sleep Foundation and the National Safety Council.

Advertisement

This isn't the first position statement on this issue published by the AASM. In 2020, it also said evidence best supports the adoption of year-round standard time.

The updated position statement emphasizes that daylight saving time should be replaced by permanent standard time.

"Permanent standard time helps synchronize the body clock with the rising and setting of the sun," according to Dr. James Rowley, president of the AASM. "This natural synchrony is optimal for healthy sleep, and sleep is essential for health, mood, performance, and safety."

The statement was published online Tuesday in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, the official publication of the AASM.

More information

The National Institute of General Medical Sciences has more on circadian rhythms.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Biden, first lady travel to Maine to soothe community after 18 killed in mass shooting
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Biden, first lady travel to Maine to soothe community after 18 killed in mass shooting
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Lewiston, Maine, Friday to console the community after 18 people were killed in a mass shooting more than a week ago.
Trump requests stay on gag order in election interference case
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Trump requests stay on gag order in election interference case
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump asked the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to stay a limited gag order in his 2020 election interference case, charging it is muzzling his protected political speech.
U.S. added 150,000 jobs in October as job creation dips
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. added 150,000 jobs in October as job creation dips
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy added 150,000 jobs in October while unemployment changed little at 3.9%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday. That's well below the average of 258,000 jobs over the last 12 months.
Transportation Dept. announces $653M in federal funds to strengthen nation's ports
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Transportation Dept. announces $653M in federal funds to strengthen nation's ports
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Transportation Department announced $653 million in federal funding as part of a program to strengthen the nation's ports.
Tennessee man faces felony charge for Jan. 6 Capitol riot
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tennessee man faces felony charge for Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man has been arrested and charged with a felony and misdemeanors for his role in a violent breach of the U.S Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Energy Department announces $400M for solar energy in Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Energy Department announces $400M for solar energy in Puerto Rico
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S Department of Energy has made $440 million available to partner with solar companies and nonprofits to equip vulnerable households in Puerto Rico with rooftop solar and battery systems.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty of all charges in crypto fraud case
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty of all charges in crypto fraud case
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, has been convicted on seven counts in a trial connected to his role in the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange.
House passes $14.3 billion in aid to Israel, setting up Senate fight
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
House passes $14.3 billion in aid to Israel, setting up Senate fight
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The GOP-backed bill was approved by a vote of 226-196, primarily along party lines. It would redirect funds from the IRS to cover the expenses of the aid package.
Global challenges discussed in White House meetings with leaders of Dominican Republic, Chile
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Global challenges discussed in White House meetings with leaders of Dominican Republic, Chile
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic and President Gabriel Boric of Chile at The White House Thursday to promote diplomatic relations and discuss key issues.
Courts wrestle with legality of removing Trump from ballot in Minnesota, Colorado
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Courts wrestle with legality of removing Trump from ballot in Minnesota, Colorado
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Supreme Court is weighing its authority, and the authority of the secretary of state, to remove former President Donald Trump from March's primary ballot under Section Three of the 14th Amendment.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: State of democracy declines worldwide amid tainted elections, eroding freedoms
Study: State of democracy declines worldwide amid tainted elections, eroding freedoms
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs law paving way to renewed nuclear testing
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs law paving way to renewed nuclear testing
Courts wrestle with legality of removing Trump from ballot in Minnesota, Colorado
Courts wrestle with legality of removing Trump from ballot in Minnesota, Colorado
Authorities charge Australian woman with 3 counts of murder for mushroom meal
Authorities charge Australian woman with 3 counts of murder for mushroom meal
Hundreds more civilians, including 400 Americans, permitted to leave Gaza amid war
Hundreds more civilians, including 400 Americans, permitted to leave Gaza amid war
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement