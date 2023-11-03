Attorneys for President Donald Trump requested a stay in a gag order in his Washington 2020 presidential election interference case. File Photo by Dave Sanders/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Attorneys for former President Donald Trump requested a stay on a limited gag order in his Washington election interference case. The late Thursday filing gave the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals until Nov. 10 to issue a decision on whether it would stay the limited gag order, which prevents Trump from commenting on court staff, federal prosecutors by name, and potential witnesses in the case. Advertisement

Trump's attorneys argued the officials are connected to Trump's campaign and should not be shielded from criticism.

In the filing, attorneys for Trump asked the court to stay the "extraordinary" gag order that they argued was "muzzling" Trump's ability to address the more than "100 million Americans who listen to him."

"No court in American history has imposed a gag order on a criminal defendant who is actively campaigning for public office -- let alone the leading candidate for president of the United States," Trump's attorneys said in the filing.

"This right of listeners to receive President Trump's message has its 'fullest and most urgent application precisely to the conduct of campaigns for political office,' especially for the presidency."

Judge Tany Chuktan initially imposed the gag order on Oct. 16 but temporarily suspended it at the request of Trump's attorneys before ordering it reinstated on Sunday.

Chuktan had agreed that the order limited Trump's free speech but said her limits on Trump would have been served on any defendant making similar comments.

"This is not about whether I like the language Mr. Trump uses," she said about her order. "This is about language that dangers the administration of justice.

"I cannot imagine any other criminal case where a defendant is allowed to call a prosecutor deranged or a thug. I will not permit it here simply because the defendant is running a political campaign."

Trump has pounced verbally on prosecutors and witnesses, particularly special counsel Jack Smith and his former Vice President Mike Pence, a potential witness in the case.