Nov. 2, 2023 / 9:21 AM

Cedar Fair, Six Flags agree to $8 billion theme park merger

By Doug Cunningham
Cedar Fair and Six Flags Thursday announced an $8 billion "merger of equals." The combined company will operate 42 parks and 9 resort properties across 17 U.S. states. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Cedar Fair and Six Flags amusement park operators said Wednesday they are entering a merger of equals transaction to create a combined company valued at approximately $8 billion.

When this merger closes Cedar Fair shareholders will own approximately 51.2% of the new combined company while Six Flags shareholders will own 48.8%.

The companies did not disclose whether employees will lose jobs in the merger.

"Our merger with Six Flags will bring together two of North America's iconic amusement park companies to establish a highly diversified footprint and a more robust operating model to enhance park offerings and performance," said Cedar Fair CEO Richard Zimmerman in a statement.

Both companies' boards of directors approved the merger.

"The combination of Six Flags and Cedar Fair will redefine our guests' amusement park experience as we combine the best of both companies," Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul said in a statement. "Six Flags and Cedar Fair share a strong cultural alignment, operating philosophy, and steadfast commitment to providing consumers with thrilling experiences."

Zimmerman will be the CEO and President of the combined company. Bassoul will be the executive chairman of the combined company's board of directors.

The combined company will operate 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and 9 resort properties across 17 states in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

According to the two companies, benefits of the merger include "an expanded and diversified footprint, a more robust operating model and a strong revenue and cash flow generation profile."

The companies also expect significant cost savings and increased revenue.

"Cedar Fair and Six Flags expect the combined company will benefit from the significant value created by total anticipated annual synergies of $200 million," their joint statement said. " Approximately $120 million of these synergies are expected to be related to identified administrative and operational cost savings, which the companies anticipate realizing within two years following transaction close."

Cornell University suspends Friday classes in wake of death threats against Jewish students
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Cornell University suspends Friday classes in wake of death threats against Jewish students
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Cornell University said it would cancel all classes this Friday due to "extraordinary stress" in the wake of antisemitic threats and rising tensions on campus since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
New York announces $328 million settlement with Uber, Lyft over driver wage theft
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New York announces $328 million settlement with Uber, Lyft over driver wage theft
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Thursday that her office reached a $328 million with Uber and Lyft over allegations of wage stealing from its drivers.
Judge in Trump classified documents trial says she will make 'adjustments' to schedule
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge in Trump classified documents trial says she will make 'adjustments' to schedule
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The judge presiding over former President Donald Trump's classified documents trial said Wednesday that she was open to scheduling "adjustments" as his legal team has sought to have the trial delayed.
Advocates for homeless seek creative solutions as cities crack down on car-camping
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Advocates for homeless seek creative solutions as cities crack down on car-camping
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Homelessness has been a compounding issue for more than 40 years in the United States and advocates are seeking creative ways to address the root of the problem and protect the rights of the unhoused.
Pilot threatened to shoot captain on Delta flight, investigators say
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Pilot threatened to shoot captain on Delta flight, investigators say
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A former Delta Air Lines pilot, who the U.S. The Department of Transportation said used a firearm to threaten a captain and intimidate a flight crew, is no longer with the air carrier.
Amid conflict, Blinken headed back to Israel
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Amid conflict, Blinken headed back to Israel
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The State Department announced Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will travel to Tel Aviv on Thursday amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Blinken will also travel to Amman, Tokyo, Seoul, and New Delhi.
Republicans join Democrats to block censure resolution against Rep. Rashida Tlaib
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Republicans join Democrats to block censure resolution against Rep. Rashida Tlaib
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- House lawmakers voted Wednesday to block a resolution that would have censured Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan for harsh statements against Israel in the wake of last month's deadly Hamas attacks.
House Democrats call on Biden to reject anti-LGBTQ provisions in spending bills
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
House Democrats call on Biden to reject anti-LGBTQ provisions in spending bills
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- More than 160 House Democrats accused Republicans of attempting to hijack federal funding requests by sliding anti-LGBTQ provisions into spending bills.
Efforts to expel New York's Rep. George Santos fail in House
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Efforts to expel New York's Rep. George Santos fail in House
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- New York Rep. George Santos survived a second attempt Wednesday to expel him from the House with most Republicans opting to keep him in place.
State officials see serious threats to upcoming elections, urge U.S. funding
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
State officials see serious threats to upcoming elections, urge U.S. funding
WASHINGTON, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- State election officials urged the Senate Rules and Administration Committee to act on the challenges election administrations face, including harassment of election workers and the posing threat of AI.
