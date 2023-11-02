Trending
Third quarter U.S. labor costs decline, productivity rises

By Doug Cunningham
Labor costs were down for the third quarter of 2023, according to a Thursday report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Higher productivity of 4.7% - the biggest gain since 2020 - drove the labor costs down by 0.8%. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Labor costs took an unexpected dip in the third quarter of 2023, as productivity increased, according to data released Thursday.

Labor non-business productivity was up 4.7% in the third quarter of 2023, the biggest gain since 2020 according to the Labor Department.

That productivity increase drove labor unit costs down by 0.8%.

"Unit labor costs in the non-farm business sector decreased 0.8% in the third quarter of 2023, reflecting a 3.9% increase in hourly compensation and a 4.7% increase in productivity," the department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said in a statement. "Unit labor costs increased 1.9 % over the last four quarters."

Unit labor costs are determined by hourly compensation with productivity factored in.

Third quarter 2023 productivity was 2.2% higher than the same quarter in 2022. Hours worked were 1.1% higher.

Manufacturing sector labor productivity was down by 0.7%, caused by a 1.4% drop in durable goods manufacturing productivity.

But nondurable manufacturing productivity was up 2.1%.

According to the BLS, real hourly compensation, which takes into account consumer prices, increased 0.3% in the third quarter of 2023, and increased 0.6% over the last four quarters.

The productivity increase beat the Dow Jones estimate of 4.3%.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that wage gains have declined over the last 18 months to a level closer to what's needed to align with the Fed's target of 2% inflation over time.

