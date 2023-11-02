Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 2, 2023 / 5:42 PM

Global challenges discussed in White House meetings with leaders of Dominican Republic, Chile

By Casey Feindt
United States President Joe Biden holds a bilateral meeting with President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic at the White House on Thursday. The leaders delved into the promotion of democratic principles and the advancement of labor rights. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
1 of 6 | United States President Joe Biden holds a bilateral meeting with President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic at the White House on Thursday. The leaders delved into the promotion of democratic principles and the advancement of labor rights. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hosted two bilateral meetings Thursday with leaders from the Dominican Republic and Chile, both of which centered on pressing global issues such as the economy, climate change and migration.

The White House reported that discussions with President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic were marked by a shared commitment to strengthening economic ties between the two nations. The leaders also delved into the promotion of democratic principles and the advancement of labor rights.

Advertisement

The complex security situation in neighboring Haiti was also among matters tackled during the meeting.

In recent years, the nation has grappled with a surge in gang violence and kidnappings. Recognizing the escalating security crisis, the international community took action in early October when the United Nations Security Council approved the deployment of a multinational armed force to the country, with the goal of combating violence and restoring stability.

However, the mission has since encountered roadblocks, including division in the Kenyan government and a strong opposition movement from the Haitian diaspora.

Biden also extended a warm welcome to President Gabriel Boric of Chile on Thursday, marking the 200-year anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Advertisement

Discussions between the two leaders encompassed a wide range of issues that included the fostering of deeper economic cooperation and the pressing challenges of climate change. The leaders also tackled the intricacies of irregular migration in the region, recognizing it as a multifaceted challenge that warrants careful consideration and collaboration.

During both meetings, leaders engaged in discussions about the upcoming Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity Leaders' Summit, set to be hosted at the White House Friday.

There, Biden is expected to reiterate the United States' dedication to collaborating with regional partners in the pursuit of enhanced economic integration and outline an array of commitments aimed at bolstering regional economic growth.

Latest Headlines

Courts wrestle with legality of removing Trump from ballot in Minnesota, Colorado
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Courts wrestle with legality of removing Trump from ballot in Minnesota, Colorado
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Supreme Court is weighing its authority, and the authority of the secretary of state, to remove former President Donald Trump from March's primary ballot under Section Three of the 14th Amendment.
Trump sons say they were not involved in Trump Organization asset evaluations
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump sons say they were not involved in Trump Organization asset evaluations
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump testified Thursday in the New York civil business fraud trial against the Trump Organization that they were not involved in the asset valuation documents at the heart of the $250 million
Tupac Shakur slaying suspect Duane Davis pleads not guilty in Las Vegas court
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tupac Shakur slaying suspect Duane Davis pleads not guilty in Las Vegas court
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Duane "Keffe D" Davis, a suspect in the 1996 shooting death of rap superstar Tupac Shakur, pleaded not guilty to murder charges in a Las Vegas court Thursday.
Tributes pour in after healthcare activist Ady Barkan's death from ALS
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tributes pour in after healthcare activist Ady Barkan's death from ALS
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Ady Barkan, a health care activist who championed health care for all while struggling with the terminal neurodegenerative disease A.L.S., died Wednesday.
Senate confirms Adm. Lisa Franchetti as first woman chief of naval operations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate confirms Adm. Lisa Franchetti as first woman chief of naval operations
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate confirmed Adm. Lisa Franchetti as the first female chief of naval operations Thursday following a months-long delay caused by GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville's block against military nominations and promotions.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott endorses Trump over Gov. DeSantis for president
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Florida Sen. Rick Scott endorses Trump over Gov. DeSantis for president
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., Thursday endorsed twice-impeached, four times criminally indicted Donald Trump over his home-state Gov. Ron DeSantis.
First-time unemployment claims rise to highest total since September
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
First-time unemployment claims rise to highest total since September
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Workers filing for the first time for unemployment benefits last week jumped to its highest total since early September with a seasonally adjusted 217,000 applying, according to new statistics released by the Labor Depar
Third quarter U.S. labor costs decline, productivity rises
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Third quarter U.S. labor costs decline, productivity rises
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Labor non-business productivity was up 4.7% in the third quarter of 2023, the biggest gain since 2020 according to the Labor Department. That productivity increase drove labor unit costs down by 0.8%.
Cedar Fair, Six Flags agree to $8 billion theme park merger
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Cedar Fair, Six Flags agree to $8 billion theme park merger
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Cedar Fair and Six Flags amusement park operators said Wednesday they are entering a merger of equals transaction to create a combined company valued at approximately $8 billion.
Cornell University suspends Friday classes in wake of death threats against Jewish students
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Cornell University suspends Friday classes in wake of death threats against Jewish students
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Cornell University said it would cancel all classes this Friday due to "extraordinary stress" in the wake of antisemitic threats and rising tensions on campus since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge in Trump classified documents trial says she will make 'adjustments' to schedule
Judge in Trump classified documents trial says she will make 'adjustments' to schedule
Study: State of democracy declines worldwide amid tainted elections, eroding freedoms
Study: State of democracy declines worldwide amid tainted elections, eroding freedoms
Authorities charge Australian woman with 3 counts of murder for mushroom meal
Authorities charge Australian woman with 3 counts of murder for mushroom meal
Republicans join Democrats to block censure resolution against Rep. Rashida Tlaib
Republicans join Democrats to block censure resolution against Rep. Rashida Tlaib
Pilot threatened to shoot captain on Delta flight, investigators say
Pilot threatened to shoot captain on Delta flight, investigators say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement