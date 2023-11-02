Global challenges discussed in White House meetings with leaders of Dominican Republic, Chile

1 of 6 | United States President Joe Biden holds a bilateral meeting with President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic at the White House on Thursday. The leaders delved into the promotion of democratic principles and the advancement of labor rights. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hosted two bilateral meetings Thursday with leaders from the Dominican Republic and Chile, both of which centered on pressing global issues such as the economy, climate change and migration. The White House reported that discussions with President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic were marked by a shared commitment to strengthening economic ties between the two nations. The leaders also delved into the promotion of democratic principles and the advancement of labor rights. Advertisement

The complex security situation in neighboring Haiti was also among matters tackled during the meeting.

In recent years, the nation has grappled with a surge in gang violence and kidnappings. Recognizing the escalating security crisis, the international community took action in early October when the United Nations Security Council approved the deployment of a multinational armed force to the country, with the goal of combating violence and restoring stability.

However, the mission has since encountered roadblocks, including division in the Kenyan government and a strong opposition movement from the Haitian diaspora.

Biden also extended a warm welcome to President Gabriel Boric of Chile on Thursday, marking the 200-year anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Advertisement

Discussions between the two leaders encompassed a wide range of issues that included the fostering of deeper economic cooperation and the pressing challenges of climate change. The leaders also tackled the intricacies of irregular migration in the region, recognizing it as a multifaceted challenge that warrants careful consideration and collaboration.

During both meetings, leaders engaged in discussions about the upcoming Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity Leaders' Summit, set to be hosted at the White House Friday.

There, Biden is expected to reiterate the United States' dedication to collaborating with regional partners in the pursuit of enhanced economic integration and outline an array of commitments aimed at bolstering regional economic growth.