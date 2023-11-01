In 2022, U.S. infant mortality up 3% in biggest increase in 20 years, CDC says

1 of 2 | U.S. infant mortality rose by 3% in 2022, the biggest increase in 20 years according to a Wednesday report from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Infant deaths in the United States went up 3% last year, the first significant rise in infant mortality in 20 years, according to a CDC report Wednesday. There were a total of 20,538 infant deaths in 2022. Advertisement

The National Center for Health Statistics report said the overall provisional number of infant deaths in 2022 rose by 3% to 20,538.

It's the first year-over-year increase since 2001 to 2002.

"Seeing an increase that hits the statistical significance mark indicates that this was a bigger jump than we've had in the last 20 years, and that is something we need to keep an eye on to see if it's just a one-year anomaly or the start of increasing rates," report lead author Dr. Danielle M. Ely said.

Black infant mortality was the highest, at 10.86 per 1,000 births.

American Indian and Alaska Natives infant mortality rates were up 21%, going from 7.46 deaths per 1,000 births to 9.06 per 1,000.

White infant deaths were up 4% to 4.52 per 1,000 births.

According to the report, "Mortality rates increased significantly among infants of American Indian and Alaska Native non-Hispanic and White non-Hispanic women."

Advertisement

Infant deaths were also up significantly for women ages 25-29.

And the report said the mortality rate increased significantly only for male infants from 2021-2022.

Infant mortality rates increased in four states and declined in one state. The statistical decline was in Nevada. Increases were in Texas, Iowa, Georgia and Missouri.